CADILLAC — The feeling around Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by its staff is quite simple really.
Though it is a small facility in comparison to other hospitals in larger metropolitan areas, that doesn’t mean it is not up to the challenge. Though small, it is mighty and after dealing with a global pandemic, supply chain issues and a whole lot of uncertainty you could also say the hospital has learned also to be resilient.
The Cadillac News is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year but Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has been around for 125 years and during that time it has been caring for anyone and everyone that walks or is brought through its doors.
It is clear, that 125 years after shovels went into the sod on Hobart Street hill, the community matters to the facility.
From the couple who funded the initial construction of what is now Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, through years of dedicated staff and physicians, to generations of donors supporting needs — it’s always been an institution focused on meeting the healthcare needs of the residents and visitors of the Cadillac and Wexford County region.
As the new century started in the early 1900s, healthcare in Cadillac consisted of a small number of physicians offering their services. There was no hospital in the community available to provide care.
Forty miles to the south, the Sisters of Mercy had established a hospital in Big Rapids. Cadillac lumberman/businessman/community leader Delos Diggins and his wife saw that work and decided to fund their community’s needs. Diggins had arrived in the community in 1883 to work in a bank. He later joined his brother’s lumber business and would go on to other business investments and alliances.
In 1907, he donated the funds for the construction of a 30-bed hospital at 400 Hobart St. in Cadillac.
Groundbreaking for the hospital took place on April 11, 1907, but Delos Diggins’ health took a turn for the worse. From a Presbyterian Hospital bed in Chicago fighting “Bright’s disease,” the 55-year-old made sure his last will was signed on July 23, 1907, which contained a codicil that ensured the means to complete the hospital’s construction.
“My wife and I are now building, erecting and equipping a hospital in the city of Cadillac for which the contracts have been let. We have furnished the funds for payments of said contracts from time to time, and it is my desire and with that, all of the expense for completing and equipping said hospital to be paid from my general estate,” he wrote. “I therefore direct that all of the bills and expenses for completing the building and equipping said hospital according to the original plans and specifications adopted therefore be paid out of my estate or provisions therefore be made before any division or distribution of the residue.”
Diggins died in September 1907. His wife, Esther, made sure her husband’s desire became reality.
In January 1908, the hospital opened its doors. The Diggins family turned the operation of the hospital over to the same Sisters of Mercy overseeing the Big Rapids hospital. Sister Mary Joseph became the initial administrator.
Among the early well-established physicians practicing in the community as the hospital debuted were Joshua Wardell, M.D., who arrived in 1873, Carroll E. Miller, M.D., who arrived in 1879, B.H. McMullen, M.D., and John Leeson, M.D., who arrived in 1872. He was a University of Michigan medical school graduate and pharmacist who also developed his “Tiger Oil” product, which was marketed and sold around the world.
During its initial year of operation, records at the Wexford County Historical Society show the hospital cared for 352 patients, in 1909 it was 324 patients, and in 1910, 360 patients. Its revenue, including donations in 1909, was $9,875. Its expenses were $9,869.
The Sisters of Mercy also established a nurse’s training program at the hospital and in 1910 their first graduate, Georgiana Judd, gained her nursing cap.
Demand for health services grew with the community, and in 1946 there were 1,253 patients. By 1950, the number of patients swelled to 4,485. To help accommodate the increased patient load, a $1.25 million addition was added in 1947.
The hospital’s training school initially was associated with St. Mary’s in Grand Rapids, and students would spend six months of their three-year training regimen at that hospital. In 1952, the hospital created the Mercy School of Practical Nursing, which would provide opportunities for LPN nurses.
While initial hospital oversight was conducted by the Sisters of Mercy Mother House in Grand Rapids, in 1925 a local board was appointed. Initial trustees include Dr. Joe Smith, Henry Knowlton, Charles Mitchell, Henry Miltner, Henry Curtis and Perry Powers.
In 1999, Mercy Hospital Cadillac was affiliated with Munson Healthcare, and in 2003 entered into an agreement for the management of the hospital. In 2015, Munson Healthcare purchased Mercy Hospital Cadillac from CHE Trinity Health.
As Mercy Hospital Cadillac, and now Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, the facility has been recognized numerous times for quality including as a Top 100 Rural Hospital, 5-star CMS Hospital, and with several semi-annual high grades from the Leapfrog quality organization.
Over the years, planning by hospital leadership along with generous community donors has allowed the hospital to provide the latest technological advances, and enable facility renovations to ensure the community a high level of quality care.
Current hospital President Peter Marinoff said the hospital’s rich historic roots are not just important facts, but the motivation for good stewardship in planning for the future.
“When you realize the depth of effort and commitment witnessed in these halls, you can’t help but be inspired,” he said.
Lorrie Barnes is the women’s and children’s nurse manager at Mercy Hospital Cadillac and now Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, and she has been serving the community at the facility for 42 years. During her tenure, Barnes said nursing has definitely evolved and so has how care is delivered.
The hospital used to have a nursing school but that closed during the 1980s. The move from utilizing LPNs to registered nurses. She also said care changed from more of a family care provider into a hospital model in the late 1980s. She said gone were the days of a doctor coming to the hospital to do rounds, maybe deliver a baby and then go to the office to see their regular patients.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services/Chief Nursing Officer Kathryn Bandfield-Keough said working at a smaller hospital during a global pandemic showed just how much a part of the community the hospital and its staff are.
“Our teams had to care for people they know. Friends, neighbors and relatives. The outcomes weren’t always positive,” she said. “It could be my uncle, a co-worker’s father or my child’s teacher. They feel the loss of every death and for the people who don’t get better. We want to cure them, but it’s even harder when the patient is in their inner circle.”
Marinoff said despite those difficulties, being a part of this community’s medical team has been very cool. The Cadillac hospital has a community feel that is deeply woven into the community. At the same time, the hospital has a high level of professionalism and the quality of work is outstanding.
The recognition as a Top 100 Rural Hospital and high grades from the Leapfrog organization show it is not just lip service but the truth.
As time progresses, Marinoff said he sees medical technology improving and that includes Cadillac.
“Medical technology is rapidly advancing and there will be a lot of things we will be able to do quickly and not in a hospital setting. It could mean virtual or patients having procedures won’t have to stay overnight. We have a lot of that advancement now,” he said.
While technology will help improve the care the hospital can provide, Marinoff said at the end of the day it is the smiling face at the beside. That personalized, empathetic voice helps to spark something in the human process to heal.
Bandfield-Keough said what happens in the future will drive what the need is and healthcare will adapt. What will remain constant, however, will be the hospital’s need for community support.
