CADILLAC — Two Munson Healthcare hospitals were recently named 2021 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has now received the award six times and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital two times. The facilities were among seven other hospitals in Michigan to receive the recognition.
“Our staff and physicians in Cadillac and Manistee have worked through a very challenging year and this recognition shows the high quality of care they have been able to achieve,‘ said James Barker, CEO and South Region president for Munson Healthcare. “We’re grateful for their efforts and for the continued support from our communities.‘
The Chartis Group, a health care advisory and analytics firm, based in Portland, Maine has developed its Hospital Strength INDEX to determine the top hospitals based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
“Despite the challenges and instability we see each day across the rural health safety net, the Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,‘ said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.‘
