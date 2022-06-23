Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CADILLAC — While the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 declined in the region last week, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital experienced a slight uptick.
Across the Munson Healthcare system, there were a total of 23 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, which is nine fewer than last week, although at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital five patients were reported, which is an increase of two compared to last week.
Besides Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, which as of Wednesday had 16 COVID-19 patients, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital currently has more patients than any other Munson hospital, including Charlevoix, Grayling, Manistee, Otsego and Paul Oliver in Frankfurt.
Spectrum Health, which includes Spectrum Reed City Hospital, on Wednesday reported 52 adult non-ICU patients, which is seven fewer than last week. The hospital also reported two pediatric hospitalization, including one in the intensive care unit, along with six adult ICU patients.
Like hospitalizations, the number of confirmed cases also declined in the region during the last week.
During the last seven-day period, there were 17 confirmed cases in Wexford, 10 in Osceola, seven in Missaukee, and five in Lake, totaling 39 confirmed cases. That’s 11 fewer cases than the week before.
Also during that period, there were 14 probable cases, which is seven fewer than the week before.
Wexford County reported a confirmed death from COVID-19 on June 15, and Lake County reported a probable death on June 12.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 97 people have died of the disease in Wexford, 47 in Missaukee, 34 in Lake and 81 in Osceola. Altogether, that’s 259 deaths.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that all Michiganders ages 6 months and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The pediatric vaccine, which received emergency use authorization for this age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on June 18, 2022.
MDHHS is recommending providers begin vaccinating children ages 6 months and up as soon as possible. It is anticipated that both vaccines could be available as early as Tuesday. The Moderna series is two doses given 28 days apart for ages 6 months through 5 years. For children 6 months of age through 4 years, the Pfizer series is three doses, the first two given three weeks apart and the third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose. For ages 5 and older, the Pfizer series is two doses given 21 days apart.
“Being able to vaccinate children ages 6 months and up with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is a significant milestone that brings us hope and protects our littlest Michiganders,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “These vaccines are incredibly effective in preventing severe illness, disease and hospitalizations. Even healthy children can suffer serious effects from COVID-19, not just those with underlying conditions. We recommend parents and guardians talk to their child’s medical provider or their local health department about the pediatric vaccine and how it offers protection.”
More than 500,000 Michigan children under the age of 5 will now be eligible to receive the vaccine. Children younger than 5 can receive vaccine from a primary care provider, local health department or federally qualified health center. Some pharmacies will vaccinate ages 3 and up. Visit Vaccines.gov for nearby vaccine locations — age-specific information will soon be available.
“We are extremely grateful to now be able to vaccinate nearly all residents in our state,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “It is important to get children ages 6 months and up vaccinated as quickly as possible to save even more lives and reduce serious illness across our communities, and we want to remind everyone to get boosted if they are eligible. Getting the safe and effective vaccine is an effort that every eligible Michigan resident can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Working together, we can help keep our families safe and healthy.”
In Michigan, there have been more than 427,000 confirmed COVID cases in those age 19 and younger, and 44 deaths have been reported in ages 0 to 19 as of June 15.
