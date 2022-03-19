TRAVERSE CITY — In response to lower COVID-19 infection rates and lower patients in health system hospitals, Munson Healthcare announced it reduced its operational response from Pandemic Level Orange to Yellow.
With the change, Munson Healthcare hospitals can loosen visitation restrictions. Munson Healthcare Chief Safety and Quality Officer Joe Santangelo, M.D., said the step down in pandemic level represents another welcome sign for the health system and the community.
“Our move to Level Yellow more accurately reflects our current state of operations for the health system,” he said. “While this is a positive and welcome change, we will continue to prioritize all pandemic-related work and the care of COVID-19 patients will remain a key focus.”
Effective Monday, Munson hospitals will expand the visitation policy to allow for two visitors at a time per inpatient. The change also means patients visiting Munson physician offices and health system clinics will be allowed one visitor for the duration of their clinic stay.
Likewise, the change will continue visitation exceptions for patients who require a support person, for pediatric and OB patients and patients at the end of life. Waiting rooms also are reopened to visitors in Munson hospitals as long as social distancing and cleaning protocols can be maintained.
The reduction to Pandemic Level Yellow also means Munson hospital cafeterias will reopen to visitors for the purchase of food and seating as long as social distancing and cleaning protocols can be maintained.
Finally, while reduction to Pandemic Level Yellow is lifting some restrictions, the health system’s universal masking policy remains in place and all visitors will continue to be asked to wear a Munson Healthcare-issued mask.
“We are pleased to be able to loosen visitor restrictions starting on Monday. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rates in our communities and adjust our policies as needed,” Santangelo said. “Everyone can help the health system and the community by getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms and isolating as appropriate. Vaccines remain the best option for preventing serious illness and hospital stays due to COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to remain up-to-date on their vaccine status.”
For more information on the visitation policy and Munson’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, go to munsonhealthcare.org and click on the banner at the top of the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.