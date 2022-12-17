Munson Healthcare has named Diana Curran, M.D., as the medial director of the OB/GYN service line, a department within the Women’s and Children’s service line.
As one of several newly named service line medical directors, Dr. Curran’s role will be to provide visionary and strategic physician perspective on the direction of healthcare delivery for women across northern Michigan. She will work closely with OB/GYN providers, nurse midwifes, labor and delivery teams, surgical staff, and administrative leaders to ensure quality, continuity, efficiency, and effectiveness of patient care consistent with the highest standards of care.
Dr. Curran will work closely with Munson Healthcare Women’s and Children’s Service Line Executive Director Joan Rikli to foster a culture of collaboration with physicians and staff, both employed and independent, together driving process improvement, clinical excellence and patient experience. In addition, Dr. Curran will work will continue to develop and enhance Munson Healthcare’s inpatient labor, delivery, and post-partum care as well as surgical and non-surgical gynecologic care.
“I’m very excited to be partnering with Dr. Curran to support the OB/GYN and Women’s Health service line. Not only is she an excellent practitioner, but she is also a skilled leader and passionate about Women’s Health,” Rikli said. “I look forward to working closely with her to support the care women and their families receive at Munson Healthcare.”
Dr. Curran is a graduate of the University of Michigan medical school and completed her residency at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology with additional education in leadership development and scholastic training. Dr. Curran was part of the inaugural class for PASQUALs (Patient Safety and Quality Leadership Scholars) and the Rudi Ansbacher Women in Academic Medicine and Leadership program, both through the University of Michigan.
She is trained in robotic surgery and has special interests in polycystic ovarian syndrome and hormone replacement therapy. She has authored several grants and has received numerous institutional, national and international awards for distinguished service, mentorship and teaching. Dr. Curran served as generalist division chair, residency program director and faculty advisor in her previous roles at the University of Michigan, University of Nebraska Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
“I am excited to begin my new role as OB/GYN Medical Director for the Munson Healthcare system,” she said. “I have had many leadership roles in my career at the University of Michigan and the University of Nebraska. It will be my honor to serve and promote excellence in women’s health across the healthcare system.”
Dr. Curran is on the medical staff at Munson Healthcare Cadillac and Manistee Hospitals and will continue to see patients at Cadillac OB/GYN on Mackinaw Trail in Cadillac. She will transition into her new part-time administrative role as service line medical director in January 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.