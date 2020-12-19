CADILLAC — When the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Cadillac on Thursday, Dec. 17, Betsy Rozeveld was the first to receive it.
Rozeveld is the inpatient manager at Munson Cadillac Hospital, which received its first shipment of vaccines on Thursday.
"I just happened to be first. I don't think they chose me by any means," Roseveld said. "A group of people did the first run-through Thursday to make sure all of our systems were working, like computer systems and everything like that. And so I just happened to be first in line."
Other high-priority Munson healthcare workers, such as those who work in the emergency, ICU and COVID-19 units, began receiving the vaccine on Friday.
Rozeveld said she hadn't given much thought to being first. What's far more important is that the vaccine is here at last.
"A lot of people in my department were able to get their vaccine today and they were very, very excited for that," Rozeveld said. "It's been kind of a long time coming, and we've been talking about, you know, 'when a vaccine comes, when a vaccine comes, when a vaccine comes ...' but to have it finally be here, it's kind of like that light at the end of the tunnel got just a little bit closer."
A full return to normal is still months away. The vaccine is being rolled out in phases and the general public isn't expected to receive vaccinations until the spring or summer. The vaccine comes in two doses received three weeks apart.
"In three weeks when I get my next vaccine, do I think I'm magically going to be able to go back to everything as normal?" Rozeveld said. "No, probably not quite yet. But it's definitely a step in the right direction."
Rozeveld said she understands that some people have concerns about receiving a brand-new vaccine but wants people to make an informed decision.
"I would just encourage people to really do their research—and not Facebook research, I mean real research—talk to their providers and get some real information on the vaccine and potential side effects," Rozeveld said. "This has had very good results from the testing that the company did. I'm very comfortable with the decision that I made to get it and I would encourage everybody else to do (it) as well."
While the long-term effects of the vaccine are not well understood, the long-term effects of COVID-19 are known.
"I don't know anybody that would want that," Rozeveld said. "It's really, you know, everybody's personal choice. Most of the people I know are choosing to get it."
