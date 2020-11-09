Munson increases pandemic response from yellow to orange Monday

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare will be elevating their pandemic response stage from Yellow to Orange starting today.
Under the Munson color-coded system, Orange is an indication of “Widespread community cases locally‘ while Yellow is “Sporadic cases in Michigan but few in number locally.‘ Following Orange, Red is the most severe response stage, and is an indication of an “Overwhelming number of local cases beyond the capacity of the healthcare system.‘
“We will make this change in a unified, systematic way across the system,‘ reads a Munson Healthcare press release issued Sunday. “This is due to an increase in cases over the last 14 days, an increase in the percentage of positive tests and the significant operational impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare system.‘
Earlier in the year, Munson was operating in the Orange stage and kept many of the Orange stage policies in place even after switching back to Yellow, such as tight visitor restrictions, because they made “good sense from both clinical and operational perspectives.‘
This makes moving to Orange less challenging than before, according to the press release. “We are more prepared and we know more about COVID-19 now. Early in the pandemic, none of us knew much about this virus, supplies were scarce, and the majority of decisions needed were focused on clinical issues prompting the creation of our System Clinical Incident Command.‘
This time, more emphasis will be placed on operational needs such as bed capacity decisions. To help staff adjust to the new operational emphasis, Munson created a Systems Operations Incident Command structure to coordinate and address these new challenges. System Clinical Incident Command will remain in place and will become a subset of the larger System Operations Incident Command structure.
“We have done an amazing job of responding to this pandemic so far, and this new structure will help to support better our work moving forward,‘ the press release continues. “At this time, there will be no changes to our visitation policy, students/vendors/volunteers, or any of our services. We will continue to evaluate all of these things as the pandemic continues to impact northern Michigan.‘
One thing that Munson urges everyone to do to help health care providers deal with the pandemic is to get a flu shot.
“We have started to see some residents test positive for the flu and don’t know yet what kind of season we will face. But if the flu season is an average one on top of another surge of COVID-19, it will further stress our limited healthcare resources in northern Michigan.‘
