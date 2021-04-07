Munson: key disease metric is at all-time high

CADILLAC — The northern Michigan region served by Munson Healthcare is at an all-time high in terms of positivity rates for the novel coronavirus.
During Tuesday's regularly scheduled press conference, Munson Healthcare's chief of medicine noted that the positivity rate of all Munson communities is 15.2% on a rolling two-week average; it was 16% last week.
"That rate, that 15.2% and 16%, is the highest we've seen during this pandemic," Dr. Christine Nefcy said.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, the rates are even higher.
The 7-day averages in counties within the newspaper's coverage area, according to MI Safe Start Map, are 24.1% in Wexford County, 27.6% in Missaukee County, 17.9% in Lake County and 19.7% in Osceola County.
In Osceola County, cases climbed by eight and reached a pandemic total of 1,237 on Tuesday, according to data from Central Michigan District Health Department. Osceola County has had 24 COVID deaths.
District Health Department No. 10, which has jurisdiction in the Cadillac News counties Wexford, Missaukee and Lake, has stopped issuing daily updates to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. State data, however, shows Wexford County at a pandemic total of 1,971 cases, an increase of 36 since Monday. The county also appears to have lost three more people, reaching 27 deaths; however, deaths usually fluctuate after the local health department verifies information because deaths are sometimes reported to the wrong counties. DHD No. 10 will update again on Monday, April 12.
State data has Missaukee County at a cumulative total of 979, an increase of 19. Missaukee County has had 12 deaths.
Lake County is at 437 cases, an uptick of 10 since Monday. Lake County has had 11 deaths.
Statewide COVID-19 deaths climbed by 4,964 and reached 707,463 confirmed cases. A review of vital records and new deaths brought the state's COVID death total up by 58 to 16,297.
Central Michigan District Health Department on Tuesday announced that the department is open to vaccinating people that live or work in one of the department's counties so long as you are age 16 or older.
State guidelines opened COVID-19 vaccination up to everybody 16 and older, regardless of occupation or medical condition, on April 5.
CMDHD is allowing people to schedule their appointments online. If you live, work or attend school in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola or Roscommon Counties, you can receive a vaccine through CMDHD.
The link for registration is here:
https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6224197/COVID-19-Vaccination-Sign-Up
However, "16 and 17 year-olds must schedule an appointment in select locations in Clare and Isabella County as Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for this age group," CMDHD said.
CMDHD said if you don't see an available vaccine appointment, to check back later as new dates and times are added regularly.
The department is also looking for volunteers to staff clinics.
"We are looking for friendly faces who can help work our clinics. No medical experience is necessary; however, medical volunteers are also welcome! If you or someone you know is interested, please email us at mderoche@cmdhd.org or call 989-773-5921 ext.1433," CMDHD said in a news release.
