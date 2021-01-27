CADILLAC — Spring chickens still aren't eligible. But incrementally, the ages of people within the Munson Healthcare service area who can get scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine is dropping.
Last week, if you were 82 and older, Munson Healthcare would let you schedule a vaccine appointment. On Tuesday, Munson announced during their weekly vaccine press conference that the age is now 80. Additionally, if you're 65 or older and live with somebody age 80 and older, you can get a vaccine appointment. You don't have to be a Munson patient but you do have to live in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon or Wexford counties.
To get signed up, call 231-935-SHOT (7468). Call lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week. You'll need to bring proof of age and residency to your appointment.
Munson is not taking pre-registrations, so you can't get on a waitlist at this time.
You can get on a waitlist if you register through your local health department, however.
Both District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department have links on their respective websites where you can complete a survey that will put you on a waiting list (see https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/ or https://www.cmdhd.org/novelknowthefacts).
On Tuesday, DHD No. 10 announced that the department had added a survey form for employers of essential workers who will fall in Phase 1C.
These workers are "frontline essential workers in sectors essential to the functioning of society and at substantially higher risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 because their work-related duties must be performed on-site and involve being in close proximity (i.e., within 6 feet) to the public or to coworkers," DHD No. 10 said.
Healthcare, police, fire, corrections, school teachers and staff with direct contact with kids, childcare staff, adult and child protective services, and homeless shelter staff all fall in Phases 1A or 1B and are potentially eligible to be scheduled (though not everybody in these phases has been scheduled yet due to the scarcity of the vaccine.
The health department is asking employers about Phase 1C workers, however, for planning purposes. Those workers include people in food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, public transit, grocery stores, U.S. Postal Service workers, and other workers with unique skill sets, such as non-hospital labs or mortuary services.
On Tuesday, three counties in the Cadillac News coverage area added new COVID-19 cases. Wexford County added eight and reached a cumulative pandemic total of 1,185. Missaukee County added three and reached 529. Missaukee County added four and reached 851. Lake County held steady at 326. There were no new deaths recorded locally on Tuesday, though Wexford County added four probable cases for a pandemic total of 82.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 552,556 with 14,405 deaths.
