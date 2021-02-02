Munson not scheduling vaccine appointments

CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare announced on Monday that they aren't scheduling new first dose vaccine clinics.
Munson anticipates receiving fewer vaccines in the coming weeks.
"As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changes the way they allocate vaccine across the state, Munson Healthcare anticipates receiving fewer first doses in the coming weeks," reads an FAQ on Munson's website. "At this time, we are currently not scheduling any additional first dose clinics. We are continuously evaluating supply availability."
Last week, the MDHHS told the Cadillac News, in explaining the previous disparity between how much vaccine hospital systems were getting compared to local health departments, that vaccinating health care workers was a priority. But the state has recently started allowing vaccinations based on age. Certain other professions, such as police and childcare providers or school teachers, are also eligible now.
"This will result in a shift in allocations over the next several weeks as we get further into vaccinating these priority groups as these allocations are based on the populations of these groups in the counties. Hospital allocations are based on the percent of the inpatient population they serve in the state," MDHHS told the newspaper last week.
The Cadillac News reached out to District Health Department No. 10 to find out whether the health department is anticipating receiving more vaccine allocation as Munson anticipates receiving less.
It's not yet clear, though some data suggests the health department may.
"We will continue to receive the vaccine from MDHHS, however, we are no longer ordering a specific amount," the DHD No. 10 spokesperson said, citing the department's immunization coordinator. "The state will determine the amount each location will receive using population-based and Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) metrics. We will continue to schedule vaccine clinics based on vaccine supply made available to us from MDHHS."
Two counties within DHD No. 10's jurisdiction are considered highly vulnerable.
Within the Cadillac News coverage area, the CDC's social vulnerability index puts Wexford and Missaukee counties in the moderate-to-high vulnerability category and Lake and Osceola counties in the high vulnerability category.
Few Michigan counties are in the high vulnerability category; the others are Wayne County, Clare County, Oceana County and Muskegon County.
In comparison, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties are considered low vulnerability, according to the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index.
Within DHD No. 10, Lake and Oceana are in the high-vulnerability category, while Wexford, Missaukee, Mason, Newaygo and Mecosta counties are moderate-to-high and Manistee, Kalkaska and Crawford counties are low-to-moderate.
Munson Healthcare says people who have received their first vaccine dose from Munson will still be able to get their second dose from Munson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.