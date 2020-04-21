CADILLAC — Former COVID-19 patients could help save lives.
The Mayo Clinic is leading a plasma trial that will put plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 into patients who need help. The Munson Healthcare system is participating in the trial and is looking for plasma donors.
"The idea is, somebody who's already had COVID-19 and has recovered, has developed antibodies. And those antibodies can help fight infection once transfused into a patient who is sick," explained Dr. William Kanner, pathology section chief and Munson Medical Center Blood Bank director, Munson Healthcare. Kanner is serving as the trial's principal investigator for Munson Healthcare. "Right now there is an active search, because we've had enough people tested and recovered, to identify those people as potential donors."
It's somewhat unusual for plasma to be used to treat people with infectious diseases.
Usually plasma is used for people who are hospitalized and need blood, but not for infectious disease, Kanner said.
"This kind of treatment has been tried in the past with other coronaviruses or SARS. It's still in the experimental phase," Kanner said.
Doctors will decide who receives the experimental treatment. Patients must meet certain criteria, such as being hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), being older than 18, have severe or life-threatening COVID-19, or judged by the treating provider to be at high risk of progression to severe or life-threatening disease, among other criteria, according to the website for the trial, https://www.uscovidplasma.org.
In a news release, Munson Healthcare said the organization is working with the Grand Traverse Health Department and local blood supplier Versiti to identify eligible plasma donors.
Recovered COVID-19 patients throughout northern Michigan interested in participating must meet the following criteria:
• Have had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 by a physician and laboratory testing;
• Must be symptom free for 28 days before being eligible to donate, or;
• If symptom free for 14-27 days, a negative test must be verified.
To make a plasma donation, or to learn more about donor eligibility, please contact Versiti at 866-702-HOPE (866-702-4673), email MICplasma@versiti.org, or visit online at versiti.org/covid19plasma.
The Spectrum health system is also participating in the plasma trial and is also working with Versiti. "Patients who are interested in donating plasma and had a positive COVID-19 test from Spectrum Health do not need to take any action. They will be contacted by the Spectrum Health research team to discuss potential eligibility," Spectrum said in a news release. "Interested patients who had a positive COVID-19 test from a health system other than Spectrum Health should contact the research department at: covid19research@spectrumhealth.org."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.