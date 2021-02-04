Munson planning to demolish home involved in January house fire, turn to 'green space'

CADILLAC — A house that was damaged by fire last month is slated to be demolished out of concern for the safety of the community.
The home, located at 430 Evart Street, caught fire on Sunday, Jan. 24. According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Fire Department, units arrived on scene at 2:21 p.m. to find large amounts smoke and some visible fire coming from the rear and roof of the residence. No occupants were home at the time of the fire and the fire was reported by a neighbor. The home did have working smoke detectors. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.
Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and find hot spots where the fire traveled in void spaces of the walls and attic. Fire crews remained on scene until 5:49 p.m. overhauling the affected portions of the structure. Fire damage to the structure was significant as most of the fire was in the attic. No injuries were reported. The home was insured.
The home is owned by Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which purchased the structure sometime around the year 2000 (when the hospital was known as Mercy Hospital) and for many years afterward leased it to New Hope Center to be used as a family shelter.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said the people who were living in the home currently are staying with family in the area. New Hope Center is in the midst of building a new facility near the Wexford County Jail that will combine the men's, women's and family shelters in one location.
Peter Marinoff, community president of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, said extensive smoke, fire and water damage to the Evart Street home have made it unusable.
To avoid leaving an abandoned building in the area that could present a risk to the community in various ways, they've decided to tear down the structure and turn it into a "green space." Marinoff said they’ll put topsoil on the property and make sure it drains properly.
The timeline for tearing down the structure will depend on when they get results of an asbestos review.
Another building also owned by the hospital and also located on Evart Street a few doors down from the one that burned in January, will be torn down this year, as well.
Marinoff said the building is currently abandoned. Plans call for this property to be turned into a green space sometime this spring.
