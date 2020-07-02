Munson regionalizes but Cadillac was ahead of the curve

CADILLAC — As Munson Healthcare moves to "regionalize" some of the system's services, the Cadillac hospital is ahead of the curve, according to a spokesperson.
Cadillac, as the largest hospital in Munson's southern range, has already participated in the regionalization of services, with the occupational health unit in Cadillac closing last year, according to Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Munson Healthcare.
Regionalizing healthcare within the system does not always mean the loss of services; in some cases, it can mean growing certain units. For example, when the Manistee Hospital stopped offering obstetrical care, the Cadillac hospital begain taking care of more birthing mothers from the Manistee area, Michalek said.
On Monday, Munson Healthcare announced that the system would move into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
"The reality is that our healthcare system will not look the same, even after COVID-19 has passed," said Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness in a video message on Monday.
The Munson system will "transform" over the next 12 to 18 months, Ness said.
Those changes include telemedicine and other "innovative delivery models as well as changes to "cost structures." Ness noted that the Munson healthcare system had already been moving to regionalize some services. Munson has eight hospitals.
The first phase involved furloughs and pay cuts and other cost-saving measures. Ness said that the system does not expect to see pre-COVID-19 patient volumes for the next 12 months.
"Several factors are contributing to this long term disruption," Ness said, mentioning fear of COVID-19, strain on household incomes, loss of employer-sponsored health insurance, and reduced operational capacity due to social distancing requirements and difficulty attaining PPE.
"In addition, we anticipate state and federal budget deficits will likely become significant in the coming years, and spending cuts related to health care appear unavoidable," Ness said.
In Cadillac, about a dozen positions were eliminated at Munson, Michalek told the Cadillac News on Tuesday. Those people were mostly in administrative or overhead positions that could be performed elsewhere, Michalek noted. Some may have been open positions that simply won't be filled now.
She said she didn't know of any providers or nurses that had lost their jobs in Cadillac.
The Cadillac News asked Michalek whether student doctors and nurses will still be encouraged to return home to work in Cadillac. She said they would because there's still a national shortage of nurses.
Any nurses that lost their jobs are more likely to have been in administrative roles; moreover, some people may have lost their position but wouldn't necessarily become jobless. They may move into another role within the organization.
The newspaper also asked Michalek whether Cadillac will lose any services; she said she'd not heard of any plans to do so.
"Cadillac has already done the majority of the work to redesign their delivery. I have not heard of any plans to date of any other big changes like that coming and I don't anticipate any," Michalek said.
If anything, Cadillac's services may grow, Michalek told the newspaper.
"I think you're going to be seeing some really positive things happening in Cadillac," Michalek said. "Cadillac is a very strong hospital within our system."
