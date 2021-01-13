CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare warned Tuesday that the region's COVID-19 positivity rate ticked upward compared to last week's rate.
"Last week we had a 7.4% positive rate on our tests and we are at 9.1% today," said Dr. Chrstine Nefcy, chief of medicine for Munson Healthcare, during a press conference Tuesday. "So we are seeing a slight uptick in the number of cases we're seeing."
Hospitalizations, however, while high compared to this spring, were manageable "at this point," Dr. Nefcy said.
The Cadillac News's own calculations of positivity rates, which uses state data on diagnostic testing, has the positivity rate for the four counties in our coverage area at 10% for the week ending Jan. 2 and 13.6% for the week ending Jan. 9. This week, the week ending Jan. 16 is thus far showing a positivity rate of 8.7%.
A little more than a dozen new cases were recorded Tuesday in local counties.
Lake County had the most, at six new cases Tuesday, though has had the fewest during the pandemic, at 309.
Wexford and Missaukee counties each added four newly confirmed cases. Wexford Couny's pandemic total is 1,066 and Missaukee County's is 534.
Osceola County added one new case, reaching a pandemic total of 808.
The newspaper's coverage area has seen 2,717 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and had 56 deaths. There were no new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday in local counties.
Probable cases also appeared to hold steady within the District Health Department No. 10 counties in the newspaper's coverage area. Wexford County has had 60 probable cases, while Missaukee has had 49 and Lake has had 16. Probable cases are people with symptoms and contact with a confirmed case but no positive test result. Probable cases drop only when a test result comes back positive. The case is then moved to the confirmed case tally.
Statewide COVID-19 cases climbed 1,994 on Tuesday, reaching 55,612. One hundred more people were found to have died of COVID-19 compared to Monday, though 50 of those deaths were identified during a review of vital records and may have happened previously. Statewide COVID-19 deaths were at 13,501 on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.