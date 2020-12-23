TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare said more than 2,000 people have been or will soon be vaccinated for COVID-19 as more shipments of both vaccines are coming into the Northern Michigan region.
At its weekly virtual press conference, Munson Medical Center CEO Matt Wille and Munson Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy gave updates on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and answered questions.
Nefcy said she was happy to report the first doses were received last week and were started to be given to health care workers beginning on Dec. 18. She said as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2,227 people had either received the vaccine or were scheduled to get it within the Munson Healthcare network. She also said Munson was expecting a shipment of nearly 3,000 more doses total Tuesday, which were being disseminated between Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
She also said Munson was supposed to receive its first shipment of 2,400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday.
During the press conference, it also was discussed that Munson Healthcare was currently vaccinating those in Level 1a. That phase includes health care personnel and long-term care residents and employees.
"We really are, as we look at our health care workers, trying to prioritize those that have the highest risk. So we really started out offering this vaccine to people who were taking care of COVID patients or could take care of them," Dr. Nefcy said. That meant emergency room, COVID care or ICU workers received the vaccine first. "We have since that time opened it up to all of our inpatient clinical folks."
Dr. Nefcy said the goal is to offer the vaccine to all Munson health care workers beginning next week.
The next level, 1b, was modified, according to Nefcy. That tier still includes essential workers who play key roles in keeping essential functions of society running and can't socially distance themselves at their workplace. This included those in education, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers and transportation, and it now includes adults who are 75 years old or older.
"One thing that hasn't changed (about COVID-19) is that our elderly population is very much at risk," Dr. Nefcy said.
During the press conference, Nefcy discussed a mutation to the virus that was noticed in Great Britain. She said it doesn't appear that the mutation affects how sick a person can get, but it does impact how contagious the virus is. She also said it is not surprising COVID-19 mutated, "that is what viruses do."
Currently, the mutation doesn't appear to impact the efficacy of the vaccines, Nefcy said. Just like with the flu shot, there may be a need to potentially get a booster or an adjusted COVID-19 vaccine annually, according to Nefcy. At the moment, however, it is too early to tell.
With both kinds of vaccines expected to be in the region by Wednesday, Nefcy said there hasn't been any preference given to either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines by staff. It has come down to convenience and which vaccine is closer to home and/or where they work.
The Moderna vaccine comes in smaller dose counts, whereas Pfizer "comes in 975" and has to be stored much colder, Nefcy noted.
Side effects have been mild among Munson employees. A few have said their arms are sore; one other person experienced a vasovagal reaction, which is commonly triggered by needles or squeamishness generally. A vasovagal reaction is not specific to the COVID vaccine.
Earlier in the pandemic, COVID-19 care was restricted to only some Munson hospitals. COVID-19 positive patients are now being treated at all of the healthcare system's hospitals.
Matt Wille, President and CEO of Munson Medical Center stressed that Munson facilities are able to care for people with other conditions, not just COVID-19. He urged people not to delay care if you have other health needs.
Switchboards are experiencing high traffic, with people calling to ask when they can get the vaccine. That's making it harder for people to get through to schedule non-COVID appointments.
"We're asking everybody to be patient," Wille said.
When the general public can be vaccinated, Munson will let people know through various channels, such as social media and traditional media (like the newspaper).
Some other guidance on the vaccine has changed since last week.
People who have had COVID-19 are no longer being asked to wait 90 days before being vaccinated, though they are being asked not to come to the vaccine clinic while actively sick. You're also supposed to wait two weeks after receiving other vaccinations, such as your flu shot. Additionally, people who have received COVID-19 convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody should wait 90 days before they get the vaccine.
