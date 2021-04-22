CADILLAC — At first, the evidence wasn't compelling enough for Munson doctors to prescribe the antibody therapy. But that's changing.
The original monoclonal antibody treatments during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were just a single drug. Munson Healthcare's infectious disease experts, however, didn't think the efficacy data was strong enough.
"And so the balance of doing something because you can versus doing something because it works and it's safe, you know—we just didn't feel like the data showed that yet," said Dr. Christine Nefcy, Munson Healthcare's chief medical officer.
But new data is based on a combined—rather than single—monoclonal antibody treatment.
And now it's got Munson doctors interested.
"When the new data came out with a combined monoclonal antibody, that was a very different thing. The studies there showed much more efficacy," Dr. Nefcy said Tuesday during a Munson-hosted pandemic press conference.
Munson has started a pilot program using combined monoclonal antibody treatment in one of the system's regional hospitals that is "so far going very well," Dr. Nefcy said.
The treatment will soon be available elsewhere in the Munson system.
"We are planning to add other regional clinics over the next week or so," Dr. Nefcy said on Tuesday.
This follows a state announcement in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state is working to expand the use of monoclonal antibody treatment.
"Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are laboratory-produced molecules that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system's attack on cells. mAb targets different parts of the virus and prevents it from bonding with cells in the body, effectively neutralizing it. Clinical trials have shown promising data that this therapy works for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe symptoms and/or hospitalization, including older Michiganders," the state said in a news release. "To date, preliminary data suggests more than 6,600 Michiganders have received this treatment with 65% reporting feeling better with two days of treatment and less than 5% of them requiring hospitalization following treatment."
Dr. Nefcy said patients don't get the treatment if they're already hospitalized; high-risk patients get the treatment after they test positive for COVID-19 but before the disease worsens to the point of needing hospitalization.
“We are using every mitigation strategy, every medication, and every treatment option to fight the virus here in Michigan,‘ said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “These antibody treatments could keep you out of the hospital and save your life, and my administration and I will continue working with the federal government to make sure we are using all the tools in our toolbox to keep you and your family safe and get back to normal sooner.‘
“When administered to non-hospitalized patients within 10 days of symptom onset, monoclonal antibodies may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits associated with the virus,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michiganders who contract COVID-19 should ask their health care providers about receiving this treatment and I urge providers to assess if their patients qualify. We have seen successful use of this therapy in long-term care facilities and even in home use by EMS providers. This therapy can help save the lives of more Michigan residents as we work to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.‘
Michigan was also one of the first states in the nation to issue an EMS protocol to allow paramedics to administer this medication to further increase access, the state noted in a news release last week.
“Michigan’s EMS providers have been working with the State of Michigan to administer antibody treatments to symptomatic at-risk COVID patients for months. This innovative treatment has been extremely successful in reducing COVID-19 symptoms for at-risk patients and reducing the need for hospital admission," said Angela Madden, executive director of the Michigan Association of Ambulance Services. “As Michigan is dealing with its current COVID surge, the expanded use of these therapies will be critical in the fight against COVID-19. We encourage COVID-positive patients with symptoms to ask their doctor about antibody therapy to relieve some of the suffering.‘
The therapy is administered through an intravenous infusion.
Dr. Nefcy and the state both noted that the these treatments are allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization, similar to COVID-19 vaccines.
The FDA says the therapy works against the B.1.1.7 variant that has been spreading through Michigan.
