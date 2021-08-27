CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital was one of many rural hospitals that are receiving funding to help support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts.
Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service announced the securing of the $13 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration for 51 small, rural hospitals in Michigan to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation.
Rural hospitals with less than 50 staff will be able to use the funds for testing equipment, personnel, temporary structures or education. Mitigation strategies must be part of the CDC community mitigation framework, including education, contact tracing, communication and outreach. Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be used within 18 months of receipt.
The Michigan Center for Rural Health, which serves as the Michigan State Office of Rural Health, will distribute the funding to the hospitals.
“Our top priority is supporting the brave professionals on the frontlines of our health care industry in every corner of our state to ensure that they have what they need to protect themselves, their family, and their neighbors,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help rural hospitals continue serving their communities by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts. I want to thank the nurses, doctors, and all medical professionals who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe each and every day.”
In addition to Munson Cadillac, other rural Munson network hospitals in Charlevoix, Grayling and Manistee also are receiving funds through this grant program.
