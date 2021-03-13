CADILLAC — Predictions are best left within the purview of prophets, fortune tellers and astrologists; in the medical science world, educated guesses sometime are the best you can get, especially when it comes to a subject as unpredictable as COVID-19.
Dr. James Whelan, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, is the first to admit how difficult it's been to make accurate predictions about the future of the coronavirus and its various impacts on society.
Notwithstanding the risks apparent in making predictions that may turn out to be wrong, however, Whelan agreed to offer some educated guesses as to how he thinks things may go in the next couple of months and years — a future that will be dictated largely by how people act in the present.
With access to COVID-19 vaccines improving with each passing day, some may assume that those who are immunized have carte blanche to flaunt social distancing guidelines, mask wearing and other precautions.
Whelan said while it's true that people who are fully immunized don't have to be as careful around each other, those who are immunized still should follow all the same precautions as before around those who aren't.
"We still don't know how much virus they can carry and how easily they can spread it to others," Whelan said in regard to those who've been immunized.
Whelan also reiterated that there is a difference between partially immunized and fully immunized and that only those who are fully immunized have the maximum protection against the virus.
Even among those who are fully vaccinated, however, Whelan said about 1 in 20 are susceptible to their immune systems not responding as well to the vaccine, meaning they are somewhat less protected, although they probably still are much less likely to get seriously ill or die from the disease as someone who hasn't been immunized.
Whelan said the vaccines are expected to provide long-term protection — at least a year and possibly more.
Moving forward, Whelan said the "grayest area" of the virus's spread is the virulence of its variant forms.
Researchers know the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines aren't as effective against the South African variant as the original virus, however Whelan said even if vaccines are able to reduce the contagiousness and overall severity of the illness in the population, the end of 2021 could look quite a bit different than the beginning.
If not, Whelan said current conditions may persist well into 2022.
While case numbers had been in decline following the holidays, over the last couple of weeks they've spiked back up, leading some experts to predict a coming third wave.
Whelan said the resurgence in case numbers is due to a large extent to "a false sense of security" and people being less careful.
Anecdotally, Whelan said "clusters" of COVID-19 spread have been detected among those involved in high school sports at multiple districts in the area. This could be the result of a number of factors, including young people not getting tested, not reporting that they feel ill, and not cooperating with contact tracing efforts.
While he doesn't think COVID-19 vaccines will become a yearly shot similar to the flu shot (based on differences in how the two viruses behave and spread), Whelan said it's entirely possible that a few booster shots will be produced to address the variants.
Assuming we're able to get positivity rates down to 1-2% and cases down to 20 per 100,000 (as opposed to the 150-200 per 100,000 we're currently at), Whelan said there would be no reason to continue wearing masks, as they would have little benefit beyond that point.
"But we're quite a long ways from that," Whelan said.
To get there, Whelan and other public health officials say immunizing children — even though they aren't as impacted by the virus as older people — will be necessary, since they comprise a large segment of the population.
"We're less worried about kids getting super sick from it as we are them giving it to their grandparents," Whelan said.
Whelan added that if children aren’t immunized along with the rest of the population, they will act as a “reservoir" where the coronavirus can propagate and eventually spread into other segments of society once again.
