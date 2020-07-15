CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Buckley man will have a psychiatric evaluation to see if he can be held criminally responsible after motions by his defense counsel were heard Tuesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Four motions by defense counsel Bill Barnett were either heard or adjourned by Judge Audrey Van Alst as well as one adjourned motion by Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore in the case that alleges Alex Keith Mesler killed his ex-girlfriend last month in a Buckley home.
With Barnett giving notice that he would be seeking an insanity defense, Van Alst's didn't take long to render her decision regarding the evaluation for criminal responsibility. Criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
According to MCL 768.29a (2), "Upon receipt of a notice of an intention to assert the defense of insanity, a court shall order the defendant to undergo an examination relating to his or her claim of insanity by personnel of the center for forensic psychiatry or by other qualified personnel, as applicable, for a period not to exceed 60 days from the date of the order."
As a result, the motion to have the forensic exam was approved.
The other three motions from Barnett included one that would allow a competency examination, disallow any statements that were made by Mesler during and after his arrest, and for a bond to be set.
In contrast criminal responsibility, competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, "A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner."
Elmore said he was ready to challenge the argument for having an evaluation for competency and cited things such as the footage from body cameras, the 911 call by the victim, Mesler's arrest, his ride to the Wexford County Jail, and his strip search that all show he was competent.
Barnett, however, countered saying without going into detail the acts alleged in the case are abnormal as well as Mesler not fleeing the scene after he was alleged to have committed murder. Since Mesler is getting the forensic exam already this would be "playing it safe" and he opted to file the motion to preserve the issue.
Van Alst, however, denied the request since Barnett didn't claim anything that called Mesler's current competency into question. While the motion was denied, Van Alst said competency could be called into question at any time.
Because the statements made during and after Mesler's arrest may have a bearing on the insanity defense, Van Alst opted to adjourn the motion until after the forensic exam was completed. Both the defense and prosecution had no objections to that.
When it came to bond, Van Alst wasn't persuaded to set one after Mesler was denied bond at his arraignment citing public safety and Buckley man being a threat to the community. After going through several items, including his ties to the area, issues with addiction, his mental state, and past conduct including his two convictions for escaping confinement/jail/prison and malicious destruction of property, an MDOC tether, Mesler's bond remained denied.
Finally, a motion by the prosecution to allow for Mesler's previous conviction of domestic violence against the same victim to be used in this case was adjourned. Again, the adjournment stemmed from Mesler having to have a forensic exam to see if he can be held criminally responsible.
Both MCL 768.27b and MCL 768.27c address the prosecution's ability to use the previous conviction.
In MCL 768.27b (1) it states: "Except as provided in subsection (4), in a criminal action in which the defendant is accused of an offense involving domestic violence or sexual assault, evidence of the defendant's commission of other acts of domestic violence or sexual assault is admissible for any purpose for which it is relevant, if it is not otherwise excluded under Michigan rule of evidence 403."
With some motions granted, denied, and adjourned, Mesler's preliminary examination that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon also was adjourned.
Mesler was charged last month with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence with no chance of parole.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a residence located on West South Street in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim,Angela Admasian, was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
Admasian also was the victim of a 2017 domestic violence case involving Mesler. In 2017, Mesler was convicted of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property, a tether.
