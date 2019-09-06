CADILLAC — Richard Shults, the volunteer docent of the Wexford County Historical Museum, will kick off the fall speaker series tonight at 7 p.m. at the museum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is free.
Shults will discuss his newly published book, “The Theaters and Opera Houses of Cadillac, Michigan.‘ Shults, the manager of the Cadillac 4, became obsessed with researching the history of entertainment in Cadillac at the turn of the century. He uncovered a large piece of history that had long been forgotten, and with it, some interesting stories about our ancestors.
