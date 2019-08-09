MERRITT — The 26th annual Merritt Country Music Festival and Strawberry Social was held on July 21 this year.
About 200 people came to the event and enjoyed an afternoon of music and strawberry desserts, Missaukee County Farm Bureau Vice President Ellen Vanderwal said in an email.
She said there were musicians from all over that entertained people that Sunday and “the country music was great!‘
Gene Calkins from Cedar Springs played a steel guitar, Jaxie Hartman from Merritt played bass guitar, Randy Wooley from St. Charles played the drums, Marty Roberts from Houghton Lake played lead guitar and Jesse Fell from West Branch sang a solo.
Marilyn Myers, who teaches guitar lessons to many people, was also there playing her guitar.
“Merritt Country Music Festival and Strawberry Social is over for another year but we had a great time,‘ Myers said in a Facebook post the next day. “I want to thank the musicians for helping us and all the folks who came out to support us.‘
