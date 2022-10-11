Music, entrepreneurship youth nonprofit coming to Cadillac

CADILLAC — Jam and Bread is a soon-to-be operational nonprofit organization that sits at the crossroads of music, entrepreneurship and volunteerism.
Youths from Cadillac and surrounding opportunities will have the chance to learn a musical instrument of their choice (the jam), and the necessary skills to make and sell their own product (the bread).
Cadillac After Hours Market Manager Marla Courtney has been working on forming Jam and Bread over the last eight months, and it’s finally time to start putting things in motion. Since moving to Cadillac from Traverse City, Courtney said she’s been eager to push area residents to become active participants in the community’s nonprofits, as they’re often the frontrunners of local events.
The After Hours Market was Courtney’s first step in achieving her mission of community connection, but now, she’ll be combining the market concept with her nonprofit to pull focus to the kids. Participants of Jam and Bread will be gathering weekly to take instrument lessons, learn music production and practice songwriting, fulfilling the jam portion of the evening.
On the bread side of things, kids can learn how to design, make and package their products for sale. Once the kids are prepared, Courtney will be including them in a series of monthly markets scheduled from November until the start of a new After Hours season. They’ll be both an opportunity for Jam and Bread participants to show off what they’ve learned, and for attending community members to support other local nonprofits and artisans.
“They’ll still be a market, but I really want to pull in people that can kind of mentor, so it’s somebody that’s willing to have a table and have a kid next to them that they can kind of just be there for them if they need it,” she said. “Because these kids are shy, but I’ve gotta tell you, you see them make their first little bit of money, and you see things coming into play here; it’s great, and it’ll be a great asset.”
As of right now, weekly Jam and Bread gatherings are scheduled to take place on Thursday evenings at the Up North Arts Center, but the time and location is subject to change. What has been set in stone is the location for Courtney’s markets, which will be The Greenhouse venue space at Willow Market/Primos BBQ. There, she said people can enjoy the market, a meal and beverages all in one place.
Since moving to the area, Courtney said she’s noticed a severe lack of activities for kids in the area, particularly teens. While Jam and Bread is being built to give kids and teens something to occupy their time with, there is also an expectation from Courtney that they’ll also engage in some volunteer opportunities.
At the end of October, as Jam and Bread is just gearing up, Courtney plans to host a mystical themed market, which will include a tarot card reader and henna artist.
For the month of November, Jam and Bread markets will continue with a retro theme. Courtney will be using decor from various downtown retailers to decorate The Greenhouse in the style of decades past. Attendees can come by to shop, and if they like the furniture they’re lounging on, they can buy it and take it home that night.
Also scheduled for November is Courtney’s first fundraiser for Jam and Bread, a jello mold competition. The entry fee is $10 per participant, and after the molds are delivered, they’ll act as the centerpieces for the fundraising event, which will take place Nov. 26, also at The Greenhouse. Admittance to the fundraiser will cost $40 per person, and includes an American-style dinner served by Primos BBQ.
Courtney has already found a few volunteer teachers to kick things off at Jam and Bread, but she’s looking to enlist more to expand the classes that can be offered. For now, all that’s available in terms of music are guitar lessons, with instruments provided by Dave Dalton. Paperwork is currently being completed to officiate Jam and Bread as a 501c(3), and once completed, it will allow Courtney to secure grants for funding the program’s instruments.
“The goal is that any kid can come in,” she said. “You don’t have to come walking in the door with anything; we will find something for you.”
While people wait for Jam and Bread to get going, Courtney said the organization’s Facebook page is up and running, and updates will continue to be posted.
