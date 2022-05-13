Musician Dave Bruzza to perform at Coyote Crossing

CADILLAC — The smells, sights and, more importantly, sounds of summer have made their arrival. Before the kick-off to their series of summer concerts, Coyote Crossing Resort is welcoming musician Dave Bruzza: Unsafe At Any Speed to the stage on Friday, May 13.
Bruzza is known for being one of the founding members of bluegrass jam band, Greensky Bluegrass. Friday he’ll be performing with fellow musicians Jimmy Matt, Michael Shimmin, Justin Mazer and Jeremy Darrow, who have tagged along for a Midwest tour dubbed “Unsafe At Any Speed.”
The group’s performance at Coyote Crossing is their second stop on the tour. When they reached out to Coyote Crossing Co-owner Julie Finch about performing on their stage, known as the Coyote Corral, she said they couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“We’re just excited,” Finch said. “We’ve heard Dave play by himself and with Greensky Bluegrass and just wanted to take them up on their request to play here.”
Maryland-based singer-songwriter Jordan Tice will be joining the ensemble as an opener for the entirety of the tour. Finch said he’ll be starting off the show at 8 p.m. with the Unsafe At Any Speed gang performing at 9 p.m.
Tickets are available for $20 if purchased in advance, or for $25 at the door. Attendees can enjoy food and beverages for purchase on-site.
Finch, along with her husband and co-owner Pete, had the Coyote Crossing outdoor venue built in 2019. Since its construction, the resort has welcomed dozens of performances from across many music genres.
Having the stage available helped the resort push through the difficulty of COVID-related shutdowns and turned them into a year round business.
“When we built a venue in 2019, we had no idea the pandemic that would end up being upon us in 2020, but it created such an amazing outdoor use of our space,” Finch said. “We’ve been really well received, and it’s helped our business become a year round place for gathering and helped our revenue stream.”
Coyote Crossing’s live music events have spread quickly through word of mouth Finch said, and the response from the community has been very positive. It’s also led to the opportunity for open mic nights every Thursday, which gives the community a chance to share their own talents as well.
Providing a venue for both larger-scale musicians like Bruzza, and musicians local to Cadillac has been “heartwarming” for the Finchs.“It might be high school students, or we’ve even had younger. I think we’ve had 10-year-olds up on the stage during the open mic night to build their confidence and know that they can sing or play guitar or play the keyboard, or whatever kind of talent they’re sharing,” Finch said. “But it’s really heartwarming to be able to help the musicians from young all the way up to any age and being able to share their talent.”
Those interested in grabbing a ticket for Dave Bruzza’s performance can do so on the Coyote Crossing Resort Facebook page. VIP deck tables can be purchased and reserved in advance by calling (231) 862-3212, Ext. 1.
