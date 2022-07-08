CADILLAC — William Juengel would have had one thing to say about a concert coming up next Monday: “Ooft, that’s neat.”
Juengel’s daughter, Heather Nicklas, heard her father utter the unique phrase many times over the years, and is certain he would have repeated it Monday, when the Midland Saxophone Quartet will perform several songs at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Juengel was a lifelong musician whose instrument of choice was the tenor saxophone. Growing up in a household of musicians, including his father, Richard, who played piano and drums, and brother Warren, who played French horn, Juengel was immersed in big band music from an early age and it became an essential part of who he was.
“He started playing in grade school,” Warren Juengel said. “The band director settled on sax for (William) and he stayed with that ever since.”
Part of the reason Warren thinks his brother remained a saxophone player all his life was the influence of Homer Louis “Boots” Randolph III, who is best known for his 1963 saxophone hit “Yakety Sax.”
Nicklas said as a child, her father also was inspired by patriotic tunes and marching numbers, and after grade school, played in the high school marching band in Sebewaing, Mich.
From there, he played in bands with his father, including the Loyal Order of the Oinks and the Pickle Band. Warren said these groups mostly played music from the 1950s and ‘60s, in addition to parade and marching tunes.
“He was very accomplished,” Warren said. “That’s the word.”
“He was an extremely talented tenor saxophone player,” concurred Nicklas, who added that when her father moved to Cadillac, he became involved in local bands, including the Pair O’ Jacks band and more recently, the Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band, which plays on Monday nights at the pavilion during the summer.
Just as Juengel followed in his father’s footsteps to become a musician, Nicklas and her sister, Bridget Johnson, also became musicians, each playing saxophone alongside their father in the Clam Lake band. Juengel’s granddaughter, Madeline Johnson, also played with him in the Clam Lake band, and several other grandchildren also became involved in music.
“He had fabulous taste in music ... Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Thelonious Monk,” Nicklas said. “Now we’re all kind of musical. We just love it.”
On Feb. 1, 2020, Juengel passed away at the age of 66 as the result of a rare brain cancer called glioblastoma. The cancer was diagnosed a little over a year before he died; by the time it took hold, he was no longer able to play saxophone, as he couldn’t be around loud noises. Nicklas said she believes the last time he played was at a bar in Luther several months before he passed.
“It makes me cringe,” Nicklas said in regard to how quickly the cancer spread and how young her father was when he passed. “It was such a tremendous loss.”
“Bill was a man of few words, but when he spoke you listened,” his obituary from 2020 reads. “A lot of thought went into what he had to say. He loved his children and delighted in his grandchildren. Bill loved his dogs and cats and every dog loved him. Nothing seemed to rile him, except injustice. He was the most laid back man, who enjoyed his quiet life in the woods in the cabin he built. A man of many projects, he was an expert at both building and repairing just about anything around the house. He was gifted at crossword puzzles and dates and could remember details of times past in an uncanny way. Bill was an avid reader and historian. He read most of Clive Cussler’s novels and was a docent for Wexford County Historical Museum this past year.”
Nicklas said they probably would have done something in her father’s honor during the 2020 Clam Lake Band season but COVID-19 prevented that from happening. She said they tried to do it last year, as well, but weren’t able to get things lined up in time, which is something of a blessing in disguise, as Nicklas said she would have had a hard time dealing with it last year, so close to father’s passing.
This year, Nicklas said Clam Lake band director Zach Vandergraaf was able to get ahold of a very talented saxophone quartet from Midland to play during the second half of their concert on Monday, July 11. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.
“Bill was a well-loved member of our band and literal father (or grandfather) to half our saxophone section,” Vandergraaf said. “His love for music and family was evident and an inspiration to all of us. One of my favorite parts of directing this band is seeing all the friends and family that come together and make music. Watching the Juengels come together to watch and play in our band has been one of the highlights of my summer, year after year. I feel privileged to be able to help honor his memory in some small way with our concert.”
Vandergraaf said the quartet will play several pieces in Juengel’s honor, including classic jazz, covers of rock songs and other favorites.
“This means a lot,” Nicklas said.
“He would be proud,” Warren said. “He was a fun-loving, light-hearted person. He really enjoyed life.”
