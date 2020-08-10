CADILLAC — Under a red awning outside Abbie’s First Cut Barber Shop on East Pine Street, singers crooned and guitarists strummed.
The side of the road might seem like an unusual place to find a professional musician showing off her craft, but everybody was clearly having fun.
Kelly Nolf, now of Nashville but formerly of Cadillac — one of the Nolf sisters — was visiting home when her dad, Glen, told her he was going to play with some friends, and so was she.
“Dad dragged me down to sing with them today,‘ Nolf said.
Nolf has lived in Nashville since 1989 and works as a professional musician, doing musical ministry for two churches, singing back-up and doing a convincing Wynnona Judd tribute.
“This is great, it gives me a chance to play music again,‘ Nolf told the Cadillac News. “I know down in Nashville, our churches aren’t going ... it’s just fun to get back up here and sing a little bit.‘
The performance was one part celebration, one part fundraiser.
Abbie’s First Cut Barber Shop was shut down during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic. And then Tina Godfrey went scofflaw, opening back up her shop.
That could have landed her in hot water.
But she recently got word that the state wasn’t going to take action against her.
The letter is taped near the front door of the barber shop.
“We have determined that no action will be taken against you at this time,‘ reads the letter on Licensing and Regulatory Affairs letterhead.
Bills still need to be paid, though — enter the band that gave their name as “The End‘ (they may have been teasing the Cadillac News).
“They heard that I was struggling so they come down and helped me out,‘ Godfrey said of the performance.
