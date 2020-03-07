CADILLAC — Even in Northern Michigan during the dead of winter, Hawaii is closer than you might think.
Every Wednesday at the Up North Arts Center in Cadillac, a group of ukulele enthusiasts gathers for an unstructured jam session.
Classics such as "This Land Is Your Land," and "I Walk the Line" by Johnny Cash were just a few of the tunes performed by the group this Wednesday.
Those participating in the jam session ran the gamut from retirees to an elementary-age student and her mother.
Nancy Brown is leading the class, which she started in the absence of musician Frank Youngman, who teaches ukulele lessons at the center when he's not away on vacation.
Brown said the purpose of the class is to have fun, which is why they choose songs with relatively few chord changes that everyone can follow.
During the session on Wednesday, participants suggested songs the whole group could learn. When they agreed on a song, they would gather around a music sheet or phone to learn the chord changes and melodies together.
Cadillac resident Shari Spoelman said she enjoys going to the jam sessions because it's a very relaxing hobby.
Between songs, players conversed about music and life. Occasionally, the session burst into playful laughter, including when young Mariska Larsen dropped her pick inside her ukulele — an all-to-familiar problem for anyone who's played a similar stringed acoustic instrument such as a guitar.
There is no cost to join in on the sessions, although Brown said donations are appreciated. All proceeds go back into Up North Arts programming.
For those who don't have a ukulele, Brown said you can get a fairly good quality instrument for around $30. Others at the session added they may be able to loan some of their instruments if someone is really interested.
Brown said the plan right now is to hold the sessions until the end of March but depending on interest, they may host them for longer.
The jam sessions are held every Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Up North Arts Center, which is located in the old Naval Reserve building in Cadillac.
To see a video of the group playing some songs on their ukuleles, go to cadillacnews.com.
