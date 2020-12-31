MANISTEE — A Muskegon man faces of a felony charge of operating while intoxicated in connection with an incident that happened over the weekend in Manistee County.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m. a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign at Springdale and M-115 in Copemish.
The driver, 31-year-old Shawn Michael Bliss from Muskegon, displayed signs of intoxication. He was asked to exit the vehicle to perform sobriety tests. After the tests he was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated third offense. His license was also suspended.
Bliss was lodged in the Manistee County Jail. He was arraigned yesterday in the 85th District Court in Manistee County on one count of felony OWI third offense and one count of driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense.
His bond was set at $5,000 cash surety 10%. His next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:45 p.m.
