Muskegon man charged with 2 sex offender registry offenses

CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Muskegon man is facing two charges associated with the sex offenders registry after he was arraigned Friday in 84th District Court.
Dennis DeWayne Morehead was charged with two counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders registration act for his connection with an incident on April 29 in Wexford Township. If convicted, Morehead faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Morehead is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
