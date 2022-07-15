Muskegon River Trash Bash supports community clean ups through the month of August

EVART — The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA) is looking to bring people out of their homes and into the outdoors for their annual Trash Bash.
Every year, the Muskegon River and it’s connected canals and lakes attract thousands of visitors, and it’s not uncommon for them to leave their trash behind. With a coverage area of nine Michigan counties, Muskegon River Trash Bash Coordinator Sarah Himes said keeping the watershed clean is an all-hands-on-deck operation.
Pre-pandemic, the Trash Bash ran as a single-day event where watershed community members would pick a spot along the river and participate in one large-scale cleanup. After COVID hit, the MRWA expanded the bash through the entire month of August and encouraged people to get involved by hosting their own small-scale cleanups.
Himes said the adjustment was made to keep the event COVID-safe, but it has since become a permanent change.
To participate, Himes said groups will need to designate a cleanup captain, who will register their cleanup through the MRWA website. Teams of any size are welcome to participate; the only requirement is that their cleanup take place between Aug. 1-31. The team captain is also responsible for scheduling the date, time and location of the cleanup.
As far as how the cleanup is conducted, Himes said there is no obligation to enter any bodies of water. While she prefers to strap on some diving gear and pull trash from the bottom of the river, she said that method isn’t ideal for everyone.
“Some people kind of get freaked out by the dark water,” she said. “So they’re more than welcome to pick up garbage along the riverbank.”
Trash Bash is scheduled to take place in August, because that’s when water levels will be at their lowest, but it’s also the tail end of the tourism season. Himes said the trash that’s picked up through the month is less likely to be replaced in the following weeks.
The MRWA receives calls from watershed community members all year long, alerting them to the large amounts of trash being deposited by passing kayaks, tubes and boats. Those community members tend to make up a large percentage of Trash Bash participants.
“A lot of the people that do participate are people that either live on the river within the watershed, or they have memories of the watershed and spending time there,” Himes said. “So to them, it’s very important that they keep this river flowing and (keep) it looking beautiful.”
While the focus of Trash Bash is keeping the environment clean, it’s also become a way for businesses, organizations and families to bond and make memories. Himes said she knows of one family in the Fremont area who use the Trash Bash as an annual reunion. Other families simply take the opportunity to spend time together outdoors.
“At the end of the day, people go away feeling like they’ve done something good for the environment, they’ve done something great with their team,” she said. “And whether you are a team of two or a team of 100, it’s just the camaraderie and the bonding that people get when they pick up the garbage, and the competitiveness that goes along with it.”
Trash Bash does offer the opportunity for a bit of competition amongst cleanup groups and their members. Himes said a lot of teams will compete to see which member can collect the most trash. On an event-wide scale, she said there are a few adult and kids prizes available this year through a random drawing.
To be eligible for prizes, teams must register through the MRWA Trash Bash website, fill out the MRWA smart waiver, which outlines when and where their cleanup took place, and fill out a cleanup survey to report how many bags of trash were collected. Winners will be randomly selected from the batch of smart waivers.
Several local business are planning to participate in this year’s Trash Bash as both cleanup teams and sponsors. Himes said Lume Cannabis Co.’s Evart branch is leading its own cleanup and side competition. The group will be splitting up between Riverside Park West and East to see which team can fill the most trash bags.
Evart restaurant The Green Gold Diner has also signed up to sponsor Trash Bash. Owner Christopher Elliott said due to short staff and a busy season, the restaurant won’t be able to physically participate in the event, but they still wanted to support local cleanup efforts.
“I think it’s very important to do (the cleanup). We’re not participating in it this year, besides the sponsorship, but if we had more time and more people, we definitely would be,” he said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to come together as a community.”
Sporting events are a staple for the Evart community, and a lot of them take place in the city’s nearby parks. Elliott said coordinating cleanups will help to keep those areas in good shape for residents.
