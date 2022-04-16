CADILLAC — One of the downstate suspects arrested and charged for their alleged connection with the illegal use of a financial transaction device at multiple Haring Township businesses was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Stephanie Anna Fuentes, 41, of Muskegon, entered a not guilty plea to charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device, attempted illegal use of a financial transaction device, stealing a financial transaction device, larceny in a building, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, knives and machete, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and second-degree retail fraud for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Haring Township. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fuentes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a February release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated a trooper was called to the Harbor Freight store in Haring Township for a report of a stolen wallet. Police said the victim indicated she set her purse down in the store and didn’t realize she didn’t have it until she went to checkout. She located her purse, but her wallet was missing, according to police.
A short time later, police said the woman received a notification that her bank card was used at the Home Depot store next door to the Harbor Freight store. The trooper reviewed surveillance footage at Harbor Freight and police said the trooper began to identify suspects. While the trooper was at the Home Depot store investigating the fraudulent purchases, police said another notification of an attempted purchase with the stolen card was reported from the Haring Township Walmart. The purchase, however, was rejected.
Police said the trooper went to Walmart and saw a woman who matched the person in the surveillance footage at Harbor Freight. There also was a man with her and police said while the trooper was talking with the female suspect the trooper noticed she was wearing a radio with a microphone and earpiece.
Police said she was overheard telling someone on the radio she was going to jail and the trooper found an identical radio on the man who was with her. The woman was told by the trooper to tell the third person on the radio to come to the entry of the store. Police said a man walked through the door with an identical radio and was also wearing an earpiece for communication.
In addition to Fuentes, Damion James Nelmark of Gowen, and Robert Christopher Brown of Grand Rapids, have been charged for their alleged connection with the Feb. 23 incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.