CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Joe Santangelo wants to make something clear to everyone.
A social media post Wednesday stated a person was seeking care from the hospital but was turned away. Santangelo said that absolutely didn't happen and will never happen now or in the future.
"The hospital doesn't turn people away from care. If you need surgery or urgent care, we will take care of you," he said.
The social media post also mentioned the person seeking care supposedly came to the hospital with a fever and cough. It also stated the person came to the Cadillac area via downstate. Santangelo said he would not comment on an individual case for this or any other case talked about in a social media post, but there were a lot of things that were not true with what the post implied.
He said what people need to understand is the hospital and Munson Healthcare are following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order and only emergent surgeries are being allowed. No elective surgeries are occurring per Whitmer's order.
Santangelo also said when a person comes to the hospital for surgery, whether it is emergent or elective, the hospital wants to make sure they are healthy enough to have the surgery. That is true during the COVID-19 pandemic and at any time.
"There are criteria we use to determine if you are healthy enough," he said.
Sometimes, even in emergent cases, Santangelo said if the risk outweighs the benefit, surgery may not occur. Those types of discussions occurred before, occur during and will occur after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Santangelo said.
While he is not going to talk about the social media post's claims about the origins of the patient, Santangelo said the hospital, as well as District Health Department No. 10, have taken positions regarding people traveling north to their cottages or homes.
First in Kalkaska County and then for the 31 county region of the Northern Public Health Alliance, a public health advisory was issued by the health department.
In the advisory it said, Northern Michigan counties are seeing an influx of individuals who are seeking shelter from areas with significant COVID-19 community spread or returning from travel outside of these counties. While it is understandable why they want to seek shelter in Northern Michigan communities with fewer COVID cases, this potentially poses an unnecessary risk to all residents of Northern Michigan.
The increased population to the northern Michigan area puts a substantial strain on communities as travelers seek supplies, such as groceries and toiletries, as well as potentially needing health care in the event they become sick. During this public health crisis, many rural communities may not be equipped with personnel, supplies or resources for a surge in population.
Santangelo said Gov. Whitmer's order is a stay at home order, but what makes that somewhat blurry is some people won second residents up north.
"For those people where does that stand? Munson's approach is social distancing is important to slow the spread. It would be hard to travel from downstate to a second home and social distance," he said. "You would need to stop at the gas station, go to the grocery store, call a plumber or go to the hardware store. In keeping with the governor's order, it is not illegal to come north to open cabins, but we want them to be thinking about socially distancing."
That means if a person comes north from the southern part of the state, they should self-quarantine for 14 days. Once that is completed, they should follow Whitmer's order and only venture out to obtain essential supplies and services when necessary.
