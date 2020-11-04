MANTON — Based on unofficial results at press time, voters have chosen Cole Strange, Candy Musselman and Brandie Sigler to fill the three seats on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
With precincts in Wexford and Missaukee (both part of the district) reporting, Strange took 724 votes, Musselman took 1,003 votes and Sigler took 704 votes.
The other two candidates, Robert Stahl Jr. and Mark Powers, took 527 votes and 505 votes, respectively.
Results will not be official until Thursday, when they are certified by the board of canvassers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.