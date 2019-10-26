LEROY — For four years, Pine River Area Elementary students have had the opportunity to spend some quality time with their favorite gal.
The event was called “My Gal and Me," and it gave moms, aunts, grandmothers or other female caregivers the chance to spend time with their child at school Friday. Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the school had close to 200 women come to the building to participate.
"It allows moms or special ladies in our students' lives to come to spend some time with their child at school," Hayes said. "Students absolutely love it. They feel so special. It always gives moms a chance to meet other parents in the community."
The nearly 200 special ladies represented about two-thirds of the district's elementary population, according to Hayes.
The event consisted of four different rotations for students and their guests. At each location, they spent 20 minutes. They included classroom time to allow time to show what the students are working on; playground time; a craft to do together; and finally games and a snack.
The event was planned by the Pine River Parent/Teacher Group, teachers and school staff and Norman Farm in Tustin donated a pumpkin for every single student.
“Events like this are so special and important as we strive to build the home to school connection here at our school. Knowing what’s best for kids in their education and life in general, is when the home and school are working together to help kids succeed," Hayes said. "It’s absolutely amazing to see the support showed (Friday) by all of the women that came."
