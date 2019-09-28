KINGSLEY - Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician Kyle Baker, 30, thinks it was fate that put him in the right place at the right time to save a newborn baby's life.
As he unravels the story about a routine transfer of a woman in labor from Kingsley to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, he's certain it was fate.
On Sept. 22, the Paradise Township Emergency Services Fire Station in Kingsley, where Baker works, had an unusual number of calls.
"We had a really bad shift that day with two accidents," he said. "Then we had a tree across a road to take care of. During dinner, we had a CPR call and it didn't end well. We were all pretty bummed out when we went bed. We had a full day."
At 1:45 a.m. a dispatch call came in. A woman's water just broke and she needed a transport from Kingsley to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
As Baker and his partner Noah Kaufman approached the home, dispatch reported that contractions were only a minute apart. The Blair Township Emergency Services were dispatched to send a paramedic.
When Baker and Kaufman helped Valerie Wells out to the truck, she explained that she called for help because her husband James works in Alaska.
"I should be able to make it," said the mother of four. But as they drove off, Baker thought he would take a look.
"I pulled up the sheet and she's crowning, oh my gosh," he said. "I yelled to Noah, tell the ALS unit to step it up."
He looked again and the baby's head was out - but it was blue.
"I was scared," he said. "The mom is tired but I told her to keep pushing. I can't see the neck."
When the neck came into view, the umbilical cord was tightly wrapped around it.
"I was able to get a couple of fingers on the baby's back and then he spun a little and I got a finger under the cord and it came off. Then he came right into my hands."
But the baby wasn't breathing. Baker held him, patting him for what "felt like an eternity" until he finally started crying.
Mother and baby Finnegan are home and are doing well.
"He's a super humble kid," said Kyle Baker's dad, Mark Baker of Marion. "You have to make these decisions quickly and he did them all and he did them right. A bad decision would have been to tell her not to push and that baby would have been dead. But Kyle saw the condition and said 'push - you have to get that baby out now to get the umbilical cord.' I'm telling you, he saved that baby's life."
Why this was fate
Four months ago Baker and his wife Colleen became parents of their first child, a baby boy. During the delivery, he asked the doctor if he could be involved in the birth.
"I wanted the experience," he said. "I was thinking that this might happen someday at work. I'm supposed to know how to do this. I caught our son. Everything went good."
During breaks at the station, Baker would tell co-workers that he'd like to help with a birth sometime.
"At the time all I could think about was getting that baby out and making sure it was alive," Baker said. "I guess it's fairly common to have that situation but if you dont' fix it, that can be life changing. It could have gone another way. I didn't have time to freak out. I was just watching my hands go, my training just took over."
"When I came into work that day I heard that Kyle delivered a baby last night," said co-worker Matt Shannon. "It was the first time that happened. I thought, maybe I better read up on this."
"He did a good job," Valarie said when Kyle recently paid her a visit. "The baby is doing well. Anything could have gone wrong but luckily he was there."
Baker and his wife live in Lake City and he's a volunteer firefighter with the Cadillac Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.