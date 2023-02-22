CADILLAC — Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
The first focus point was law enforcement and the second was the upcoming symposium that looks to find out what the state of mental health in the community is. The symposium is Thursday.
This next piece deals with what tools are available to the community that a person doesn’t need an appointment for or a doctor to use. These tools are the myStrength website and/or app and Carter Kits.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health subscribes to the myStrength health and wellness app as a benefit to the community. It is an evidence-based self-help tool that helps address mild to moderate mental health issues. It also helps a person address various life issues and skills.
This includes things like pregnancy, parenting, trauma, mindfulness and meditation.
It is available 24/7 and is to be used in the privacy of a person’s home, on their desktop computer, tablet or smartphone. It can be accessed via an app found in any app store or by logging on to www.mystrength.com.
The app/website also is used to help Northern Lakes patients as a way to provide extra support between appointments.
Clarisse Hartnett-Manny is the training specialist for Northern Lakes for group homes and adult foster care, but she also is the person who champions the myStrength app for the agency.
For her, the app is for anyone and everyone. It is for those who are dealing with clinically diagnosed disorders such as anxiety and depression. It is for someone who maybe hasn’t been diagnosed with anything but knows something is not right. Maybe it is their sleep pattern, anger issues, loneliness, nutrition and overall health. It is for them and it is for you, Hartnett-Manny said.
“There is an assessment at the beginning and it is there to help a person become more self-aware,” she said. “It might ask you to check in in a month or more. It tracks how you are feeling.”
She said while that is true, it is safe and no one is going to contact you if you use the app. That resource to contact professionals is there if a person feels they need more than what the app can provide.
Hartnett-Manny said there are videos to watch and areas to explore. Topics include health-related issues, depression, and anxiety, but also things like finding the work-life balance, skills for meditation, turning off the “auto-pilot” and how to slow down your thoughts. It has things for men, women and teens who are 16 and older.
While the service has been available for about five years, Hartnett-Manny said it recently went through an overhaul and as a result, Northern Lakes has been trying to reintroduce it to the community.
“The (myStrength) app is already out there. People are paying for things like this and this is free,” Hartnett-Manny said. “The more society becomes aware that mental health is an important part of their life, regardless of if you feel good or not, the more we will get together and help people who are in dire straits.”
Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services, said the app is a great resource that she and her colleagues provide to clients and individuals who need it.
Kaminski said it is a good first step for helping with mental health issues a person may be experiencing. She said Northern Lakes staff even utilize it to help them address certain issues. The app helps to teach the skills needed to address it, but if someone needs more than what the app can provide or the problem is bigger than anticipated, they can reach out for help.
“I think it is a beneficial resource to our communities to be able to provide it to anyone who needs it,” Kaminski said.
In May 2022, Northern Lakes received its first delivery of Carter Kits. They are designed to help children with special needs, but they are proving to be more than that. The kits were distributed to Northern Lakes by the Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which is one of 10 Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans in the state to manage the behavioral health services for people enrolled in Medicaid.
The kits were inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth who has autism spectrum disorder. The kits were designed to help first responders and other organizations help with traumatic situations by providing clinically proven items for those with sensory issues. The contents of the kits include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a non-verbal communication card.
Carter’s dad and police detective Justin Severs recognized the need for local professionals to be able to help children with autism cope with traumatic events. Along with two friends, who are a firefighter and a Realtor, Justin Severs came up with the idea for Carter Kits.
While the prevalence of autism is on the rise, about one in every 54 children, Kaminski said it is an amazing resource to be able to provide throughout Northern Lakes’ area. While they are designed for those with autism, Kaminski said they can be helpful for anyone with sensory issues in distress.
“It was originally for first responders so that when they came across an individual with autism or sensory issues they were able to have this tool in their vehicles,” she said. “We have since expanded to provide at the adolescent wellness centers, schools, courthouse, Hope Network and the Wexford County Department of Health and Human Services office.”
Whether it’s a person who is sensitive to light or noise or a person with dementia who is in a stressful situation, Kaminski said the kits are a great way to help deescalate things. The kits are just another way to have community collaboration and a tool to provide agencies with a way to help someone who is in distress.
Kaminski said feedback has been wonderful regarding the kits. Some kits are still available, so if a law enforcement agency, school or other organization is interested in getting one of the kits, Kaminski said to reach out to her by calling (231) 775-3463.
