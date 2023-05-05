MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 49-year-old Gladwin man Thursday who drowned Monday in the Manistee River near Tippy Dam.
Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s name was Chad Randall Hetherington via a press release Thursday afternoon. The name, however, was the only new information released as the sheriff’s office also said there was nothing additional to report.
Earlier in the week, the sheriff’s office said Hetherington’s body was located at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday roughly a half mile from where his anchored boat was recovered Monday. Police said they believe this incident was an accidental drowning and there was no reason to think foul play was involved.
The sheriff’s office said Hetherington was reported missing Monday, May 1, at 4:55 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing him fishing from his anchored boat, but a short time later, noticed the vessel was empty. Search efforts continued throughout the morning and afternoon Tuesday until the man’s body was recovered.
