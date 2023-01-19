CADILLAC — A reality often overlooked today is that the places where people live had to be named at some point in the past.
In this part of Northern Michigan, most of the cities, villages, townships and counties were named around the time the area was being settled by European immigrants in the 19th Century and beginning of the 20th Century.
While many communities were named after pioneers who settled in the area around that time, others have Native American origins, and there also are several that came about due to pure political chicanery.
One of the most well known instances of a city that was named to surreptitiously advance a political objective is Cadillac.
In the 1870s, the village of Clam Lake was embroiled in a bitter and contentious debate with Sherman and Manton over which of the three communities should be named the county seat.
The era was characterized by shady backroom deals, backstabbing, insults and accusations being hurled publicly between political opponents, and even physical violence, with the so-called “Battle of Manton” being the most infamous example of this (the event will be covered in more detail in a future edition of the Cadillac News).
After years of back-and-forth bickering, advocates of making Clam Lake the county seat came up with a plan to create additional votes on the county board of supervisors by incorporating as a city.
To disguise their intentions from Sherman and Manton as long as possible, Clam Lake officials initially claimed that the more extensive powers of city police and fire boards were necessary “to control the saloons and houses of prostitution that existed here and the disorderly lumberman,” and to provide better fire protection.
It was originally thought that by the adoption of a different name for the city, the pending legislation would be less likely to attraction attention — and opposition.
Accordingly, the bill did not refer to Clam Lake but was entitled “An Act To Incorporate The City of Cadillac,” the name being selected in honor of Antoine De La Mothe Cadillac, an early Michigan explorer who founded the first settlement in Detroit in 1701.
A few nuisance attempts to amend the bill (including one to change the city name to “Clam Union”) were defeated and the act passed both houses quickly. It was signed by the governor in time to permit the first officers to be elected at the April election.
Politics played a role in the naming of area counties, as well.
According to the Michigan Historical Collections, Volume 38, the origin of county names dates back to the mid-1800s, when the surveys of the Lower Peninsula had been nearly completed.
Douglas Houghton, the first state geologist, in 1839 recommended that the remainder of the Lower Peninsula be subdivided into counties as it would help facilitate his work in the making of topographical as well as geological maps.
Twenty-eight new counties were laid out and named, making for the first time a complete subdivision of the Lower Peninsula. Of these 28 names, all but one were of Native American origin. It is believed that Henry R. Schoolcraft had much to do with the selection of these names.
Schoolcraft was a member of the legislative council from 1828 to 1832 and negotiated with the Ottawa and Chippewa tribes the Treaty of 1836, by which the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula and the eastern part of the Upper were ceded to the United States.
In 1838, he sent to Gov. Mason a plan for a system of Indian names that he devised himself, which the governor communicated to the legislature.
The names selected by the legislature in 1840 evidently did not all meet with popular approval, however, and when the legislature of 1843 met, it changed the names of 16 counties, including the present-day Wexford, Osceola and Lake counties.
Five of the new names — Wexford, Roscommon, Emmet, Clare and Antrim — were of Irish origin and it is one of the traditions that these names were due to Charles O’Malley, popularly known as “The Irish Dragon.” The story runs that the Michigan O’Malley being in the legislature and having a quarrel with Schoolcraft, took his revenge by having all these changes made, although this story does not fit in with the facts, as the changes were made by the legislature of 1843, and O’Malley — who lived at Mackinac — did not become a member of the legislature until 1846.
Regardless of how or why it happened, which remains something of a mystery, the end result was that many of Schoolcraft’s Native American names, generally those of chiefs who were connected with the early history of the state, were changed and names of no local significance substituted.
Today, the only local county that still has its original name is Missaukee — named for the Ottawa Chief, Nesaukee, who signed the treaties of 1831 and 1833. The meaning of the word is uncertain. One theory is it is a corruption of Missisaging, meaning at large mouth of river. Another derivation is from Mississauga, and Indian tribe at one time living at the northern end of Georgian Bay, the word meaning people of wide mouth river.
Wexford County was originally named Kautawabet. The original name was that of a chief of some prominence from Sandy Lake, referred to by Schoolcraft several times in his personal memoirs, and who signed the Treaty of 1825, his name signifying “broken tooth.” Wexford is the name of a county in the southeastern part of Ireland.
Unwattin County was the original name of Osceola County. The former was the name of an Ottawa chief, as such a one is referred to in the Treaty of 1836. Why such a name taken from an Ottawa chief of Michigan should be changed to Osceola, the name of a Seminole chief from Florida, is difficult to determine. The name Osceola is said by some authorities to mean “black drink.” “Black Drink halloer” is an allusion to the long-drawn out cry given by the attendant at certain ceremonies while each man in turn is drinking, by others, the “rising sun.”
Lake County was first named Aishcum, in honor of a well known Pottawatomie chief who was a party to all the treaties with the U.S. on behalf of his people from 1818 to 1836. The Michigan Historical Collections writers note that the name “Lake” is peculiarly inappropriate to this county, as it is an inland county, and contains but few lakes and none of any size.
As previously mentioned, many of the communities in this area were named after early settlers. Among those communities are Manton, Mesick, McBain, Reed City, Evart, Marion and Luther.
According to Cadillac Evening News reports, the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad company platted a tract of land in the early 1870s and named it Manton, after George Manton, supervisor of Colfax Township, who saw the possibilities of the area for a city, primarily because of his knowledge of road law.
The village of Mesick’s founding occurred by mistake and happenstance. Here’s the story as told by one of the son’s of Howard Mesick, the founder.
“The Village of Mesick came into existence as the result of some miscalculations on the part of a Sherman merchant who thought himself to be quite astute. (Sherman was a town located about two miles north of and one-quarter mile east of Mesick.) The merchant, quite good at mathematical figuring, was aware of the fact that the Ann Arbor (railroad) had land holdings in the area and would someday build a railroad in the area. Accordingly, he persuaded a group of Sherman businessmen to bring pressure to bear on four townships in the western part of the county to use their influence in getting the railroad constructed.
“Mesick still wasn’t even an idea in anyone’s mind though, until the railroad began operating and Sherman residents began beating a track across the Mesick fields to get to the railroad ... George L. Wells, Ann Arbor railroad surveyor, spoke to Mr. Mesick one day and suggested that he turn some of this traffic across his farm into profit by platting a village.
“Mr. Mesick agreed that it might be a pretty good idea, but the money for making such a survey was not easily come by. Wells offered to do the job in return for a couple of lots. The deal was made. Accordingly, Wells made his survey Dec. 23-24, 1889 and Jan. 2, 1890. The plat of the village was accepted by the state Feb. 25, 1890.”
According to the city’s website, McBain began as a settlement around a sawmill in Riverside Township, founded by Gillis McBain and his brother John McBain in 1887.
A station on the Toledo, Ann Arbor and North Michigan Railway named “Owens” opened on Aug. 27, 1888 and a post office with the same name opened on Sept. 10, 1888. Both were renamed McBain on Sept. 17, 1889. McBain incorporated as a village in 1893 and as a city in 1907.
Before its establishment, Reed City was first known as Tunshla and then Todd’s Slashing, according to the city’s website.
It was platted in 1870 by Charles Higbe, Ozias Slosson, and Fredrick Todd who re-named the village Reed City, after J.M. Reed. While the land was named after Reed, the streets and avenues were named after the village’s other incorporators.
The city’s website states that Evart was named in honor of the second setter who settled in the area, Perry Oliver Everts. Though, the clerk misspelled the name to “Evart,” the misspelling was agreed upon and allowed to stand. Initially Mr. Delos Blodgett and James Kennedy suggested the name of the small area should be named after the first soldier settler, Joseph B. Smith. Though, Smith felt “Smith” was far too common a name and, thus, Evart was chosen (with a few misspellings along the way).
Everts, more commonly known as “Frank,” enlisted in the Union Army July 24, 1861, in LaGrange County, Indiana and fought in the Civil War. He served with the 1st Indiana Heavy Artillery Company “A” as a private and mustered out Jan. 13, 1866. After the war, he came back to his home state of Michigan and purchased 80 acres where the town of Evart now stands.
Everts was a farmer and a well-liked man by all accounts. Perry and his wife, Harriet, had eight children. He died in a barn raising accident in his early 40s.
According to the village website, Marion was named after settler Christopher Clark and his wife, Mary Ann, who settled in the area in the 1870s.
In 1880, the firm of Luther and Wilson established a sawmill, and the town was called Wilson, according to a Lake County Chamber of Commerce website.
It was renamed Luther in 1881 for B. T. Luther of the firm. The town was organized as a village in 1893 and it had its own newspaper called the Luther Observer.
Lake City derives its name from the three inland lakes in or at the edge of the town, which are Lake Missaukee, Lake Sapphire and Crooked Lake, according to the city’s website. Each is less than a mile from the other. The city was established in 1868 as a lumbering town, incorporated in 1887 and became the county seat of Missaukee County.
According to author Walter Romig, “Buckley was originally founded in 1905 as a railroad station operated by the Manistee and North-Eastern Railroad, and the community was named for the local Buckley and Douglas Lumber Company.”
