LAKE CITY — The names of the people involved in a murder/suicide last weekend were released Tuesday by the Michigan State Police, but many questions remained, including a motive.
Michigan State Police were called Saturday, April 3 night to perform a welfare check at North Seven Mile Road home in West Branch Township. When troopers entered the home, they found Patricia Lynn Briggs, 62, deceased from a gunshot wound, Michigan State Police said. No one else was found in the home, according to police. Troopers developed a suspect — her son Adam Prichard Briggs, 30, of Lake City — and put out a broadcast alert, according to police.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, April 4, Cadillac Police spotted Adam Briggs' vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. He fled and the police pursued him. During the pursuit, Adam Briggs fired shots at police officers. No officers or vehicles were struck. Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit and set up stop sticks on M-55 near M-66. Adam Briggs' vehicle was stopped and he fled on foot, according to police.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Support team, MSP Canine and MSP Aviation were used to help locate the suspect. MSP Aviation located Adam Briggs shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, April 4 near a golf course, dead. MSP Emergency Support Team members arrived at the location and confirmed the 30-year-old was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
On Monday, Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said the 30-year-old and his 62-year-old mother were scheduled to have autopsies performed to determine the cause of death. Carroll also said the autopsy would provide police an identification for each individual.
The autopsy showed the cause of death of Patricia Briggs was ruled a gunshot wound, while it showed the cause of death of Adam Briggs was suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation continues and detectives are awaiting toxicology results.
The information released Tuesday also said a motive has yet to be established.
