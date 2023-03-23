NAMI affiliate to help connect people with mental illness, families to resources

CADILLAC — Those dealing with mental illness, and their families, will soon have a new resource to help them on their journey — the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Kristen Kenny has a long history with the NAMI organization, both in a downstate county and at the state level, due to her son’s initial dive into the community mental health system. So, when she moved to the Cadillac area roughly 10 years ago she saw the need for mental health support. As a result, she has been actively working on getting a NAMI affiliate in Wexford and Missaukee counties for the past five years.
Within the last year, that process has been gaining speed and the hope is the Wexford and Missaukee Counties NAMI affiliate will soon be a reality.
WHAT IS NAMI?
For those not familiar, NAMI is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to bettering the lives of those directly affected by mental illness as well as their families, loved ones and friends.
What started as a small group of families is now an alliance of more than 600 local affiliates that work to raise awareness and provide support and education to people in need within the communities they operate.
“Support and education are the big offerings of a NAMI affiliate. We are trying to build better lives for those affected by mental illness,” Kenny said.
When it comes to education aspects of an affiliate, NAMI offers various classes for families, significant others and friends of people with mental illness, adults with mental health conditions and mental health professionals. They also have classes directed at families, caregivers and friends of military service members and veterans with mental health conditions and classes for parents, guardians and other family caregivers who provide care for youth, ages 22 or younger, who are experiencing mental health symptoms.
Kenny said she would like to offer classes for families, significant others and friends of people with mental illness, adults with mental health conditions and mental health professionals. She also said one of the presentations she would like the Wexford and Missaukee affiliate to have is designed for middle and high school students, school staff, and parents or guardians of middle or high school-aged youth.
She said the affiliate will have active support groups for families but also those with mental illness.
All of the aforementioned classes, presentations and support groups would be facilitated by people who are trained but also have experienced or lived what they will be teaching or discussing.
“Everyone providing the program in a NAMI affiliate, regardless of what it is, have all lived or experienced it,” Kenny said. “The reason is so that everything they have been through can be used to support other people who are starting the journey. It is to ease the burden and help get the needed services more quickly.”
While there are still some things that need to be accomplished before the Wexford and Missaukee group can be considered a full affiliate, Kenny said they are still looking for people to get involved.
Those who are interested in being a part of the local NAMI affiliate can email namiwexfordmissaukee@gmail.com, which will allow them to get on the list for the newsletter and learn more about the programming and where and when meetings will take place.
