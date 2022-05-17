LAKE CITY — After a two-year hiatus, Lake City has a new Citizen of the Year.
Nancy Ingram received the distinguished honor of being named the 2021 Lake City Citizen of the Year during the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After 5 event Monday.
“It’s just a wonderful honor,” Ingram said. “I was not expecting it at all.”
After spending 37 years as an educator with the Lansing and Great Ledge School Districts, Ingram said she and her husband George decided to move to Lake City for retirement. Driving into town, Ingram said she saw a marquee for a job opening at Mr. John’s, a local restaurant at the time.
With her teaching job being the only one she ever had, Ingram said she decided to apply to work as a waitress at the restaurant.
“I said to my husband, I’ve always wanted to be a waitress after I worked my career,” Ingram said. “And he ‘what are you doing that for,’ and I said, well I think I’d like to apply tomorrow to Mr. John’s. So, I went into Mr. John’s and I was a waitress for about six months.”
After setting into her family cabin in 2003, Ingram said she decided to begin volunteering. Twenty years later and she is still going strong.
“I love to volunteer,” Ingram said. “That was one of the things I decided I would do after I retired being an educator for 37 years.”
“And so when we first got here, I knew I just wanted to volunteer and do things. So that’s what I’ve been doing for almost 20 years.”
One of the first volunteer opportunities Ingram got involved in was with the flowers on Main Street. After that, she become involved with the local swimming program for 5- through 16-year-olds.
After a friend approached her about becoming the program director, Ingram said she decided to take on the role.
“The reason why I made up my mind that I could (do it) is that my youngest brother, who is five years younger than I am, he was in the swimming program here in Lake City during the summer,” Ingram said. “So, I’ve been doing that for almost 20 years.”
In addition to her involvement in the flowers on Main Street and swimming program, Ingram said she’s been involved in the Women’s Club, Red Hats organization, and Michigan Association for Retired School Personnel.
With her involvement with various organizations, Ingram said she loves working with others and making Lake City a better place.
“I’m a people person, so I love seeing people, being with them, hearing what they have to say,” Ingram said. “Helping with whatever I can and figuring out things that will make it better, easier or whatever we’re doing.”
“Being more efficient in coming up with a goal that really exudes that we care about each other. We care about the project and we care about people. So, that’s very important to me.”
Sheryl Root, the 2019 Lake City Citizen of the Year, and Amy Helsel, the 2018 winner, both said Ingram’s involvement in the community is what stood out to their committee.
“What she did with the swim program, I mean, she single-handedly brought that program back,” Root said. “She is totally deserving and very community-minded.”
“She’s been involved in everything,” Helsel added. “She’s been involved in everything with the city and she’s just happy and loves the community.”
As the newly crowned Citizen of the Year, Ingram said she plans to continue helping out different organizations and looks forward to spending time with her three children, Mary, Kelli and Dan, and seven grandchildren.
“I feel loved,” Ingram said. “I know it’s important to be honored, but I’m pretty humble. It’s just the things that I do. I love to volunteer and give to others.”
In addition to the Citizen of the Year, the Chamber also announced it would be changing its name to the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce.
After talking to businesses outside of Lake City, Chamber Executive Director Stephani Escalera said they decided to make the name change to make those places feel included.
“They really felt like they were kind of an outsider,” Escalera said.
“So, with the research that we had and the responses that we had, we felt that changing it to Missaukee County Chamber would be more beneficial and make everybody feel whole.”
As the event wrapped up, Escalera said it was great to get everyone back together after COVID.
“We just want to be able to help each other reach out by having that knowledge of what people do,” Escalera said. “That helps us to be able to help all those businesses. So, it’s important to interact with everybody.”
