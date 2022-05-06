LAKE CITY — Dozens of participants gathered on the front lawn of the Missaukee County Courthouse to observe the National Day of Prayer Thursday afternoon.
The event was sponsored by the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church and marked the 71st year of official national recognition.
“Every day is important to pray,” Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Pastor Gregory DuBois said. “Our nation can’t survive really, without prayer.”
“So, I’m just grateful that our nation, in its history, has always specifically observed a National Day of Prayer to call attention to our need for prayer at least once a year.”
After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and sharing readings from Colossians 2:6-7, DuBois invited participants to come up and say a prayer with the crowd.
Those who went up prayed for family, government, law enforcement, community, and other subjects.
As the event wrapped up, DuBois said he was happy to see people from different churches come together to observe the day.
“It’s pretty easy for members of a church to feel like they’re the only ones,” DuBois said. “And I really love it when the different Christians from the different denominations come together for what we have in common, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and our need for prayer to keep this nation going.”
