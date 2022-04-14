CADILLAC — National Day of Prayer at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac will be dedicated to praying for Ukraine.
Looking for a way to bring the community together and join in prayer on behalf of the war in Ukraine, 13th Street Cadillac Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor Robert Benson said he and Zion Pastor Scott Torko were directed to National Day of Prayer.
“When we asked the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association what would be good, they pointed to the fact May 5 is the National Day of Prayer, and that maybe this year we could make an intentional service focusing mostly on the war in Ukraine,” Benson said.
The event program will include Nailya Cederstrom, a community member from Ukraine, playing the Ukrainian National Anthem on the piano accompanied by two violinists and two vocalists and the singing of a song entitled “This is My Song”. There will also be a time for prayer with multiple pastors from local Cadillac churches leading out before reconvening for music to cap off the evening.
After the service, cookies will be served and opportunity given for people to visit.
The community is invited to join in the event at 7 p.m. on May 5 at Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
