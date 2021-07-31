CADILLAC — From crafts to crops, farmers markets are a hub of local commerce in many communities, including Cadillac. With National Farmers Market Week taking place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, community members are sharing their experience at the market, and why they keep coming back for more.
Coming to the Cadillac Farmers Market every year has been a highlight in the lives of Chris and Cliff Redes. Friends from out of state have come to visit, and the couple said they all love coming to the market together.
“We have a house full of company, and this is our main event today,” Chris said.
Over the years, they’ve seen the market become a place of gathering in the community.
“Well it gives people a focus, a place to go, a place for people to sell fresh vegetables and arts and crafts,” Cliff said. “And so, it’s just a great benefit to the community.”
Originally from Holland, Kim Harring and her family frequent their local market, and a cousin recommended she pay a visit to Cadillac’s.
In Harring’s experience, every community market has something different to offer. In her hometown there’s always an array of produce, but she was drawn to the Cadillac market for the artistic variety.
“And so here, it’s unique just because it’s so much more of the artisan market, which to me, it’s very different,” she said. “But it’s just as intriguing because of all the local flare, because I like to look for Cadillac stuff, because we come here every year.”
Markets hold a personal importance to Harring. Befriending vendors in the community and hearing their story is something she enjoys at her own local market, as well as Cadillac’s.
“This little boy told me the story that his sister made one type of cookie, he made the other the chocolate chip cookies that I bought,” she said. “So it’s nice to have that chat with the local people, because not all of them are probably from Cadillac here.”
It was a first-time visit to the farmers market for Randy Cornell, and so far, he’s impressed.
“Absolutely great place,” he said, “Lots of space. It’s a great venue.”
Providing a space for vendors to come together and market their items is the biggest benefit of a community market, Cornell said. For him, it makes a difference to be in-person with the farmer who grew your food, or the artist who made your T-shirt.
“Because face-to-face contact is still important to people,” he said.
From a vendor perspective, Gabby Hoaglune and Kelly Weisheim of Gabby’s Gifts and Promotions said their month-long experience at the market has shown them the benefit of bringing the community together.
“I just like the local camaraderie,” Hoaglune said. “Fridays with more people, you see a lot of the same people every week, so it’s really nice seeing the same people and being able to catch up with all the people and getting your products, or for the farmers, getting their produce out for the public to see.”
They’ve also seen a positive impact on small businesses in the area, because it’s an opportunity for them to get their name and brand out into the community.
“And you’ll be able to like, see and touch, rather than just seeing a post online and wondering what it’ll actually look like in real life,” Weisheim said.
Nutritional value is a big reason that Market Manager Mary Galvanek buys from local farmers. Food can travel almost 1,500 miles when it’s coming from out of the country, she said, but when produce is purchased locally, it typically takes 20 to 30 miles of travel to get to the market.
As a produce farmer herself, Galvanek knows the difference that locally grown fruits and vegetables can have on the body.
“The amount of nutrition that you receive from a vegetable that has been freshly plucked from a plant is profound,” she said. “And every hour that vegetable is disconnected from that plant, it’s losing tons of nutrition.”
Aside from being good for the body, Galvanek said the market is also good for local commerce.
“This is a place where someone can grow their business until they can get to that next level,” she said. “Without farmers markets, there’s no stepping stone for anyone who’s starting out.”
Highlighting the importance of having a farmers market resource is the purpose of National Farmers Market Week, according to Michigan Farmers Market Association Executive Director Amanda Shreve. With over 250 markets across the state, Shreve has seen the impact they have on community health and commerce.
“Farmers Markets really have a triple bottom line,” she said. “They’re impacting the health of the community, the community as a gathering place and the economic bottom line for small businesses, farmers and vendors and businesses surrounding the farmers market.”
Creating food access for smaller communities that aren’t within the range of a chain grocery store is another affect of farmers markets that Shreve has seen.
“Farmers markets are great at meeting the needs of communities that are not well served by grocery stores, or are populated by low income families who need access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” she said. “They can be nimble and set up in locations deeply embedded in communities that need greater access.”
The number of markets started to climb in Michigan between the years of 2001 and 2012, Shreve said, and as the years go by they see more and more being added to communities.
To find a nearby farmers market, people can use the market locator on the Michigan Farmers Market Association website.
