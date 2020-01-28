CADILLAC — On Wednesday, students from around the area will be hearing a message regarding the dangers of opioids.
The message is not coming from someone local, a parent, or a teacher. The message is coming from former professional BMX racer and 2016 Rio Olympic Games coach Tony Hoffman. Earlier this month, Hoffman had a letter sent home with students addressed to their parents; the point of the letter was to inform parents of his scheduled appearance.
In the letter, he told parents when he is in front of their children he will talk about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression and accepting himself as being uniquely adequate.
“I know that many of these topics are things parents would prefer to not be discussed but the reality is suicides rates have risen 57% the last 10 years amongst teenagers. We cannot sit back and pretend that our youth are struggling in ways that generations before ours have not,‘ he wrote in the letter.
He continued by telling parents he will spend an hour sharing his life with their children. He will tell them repeatedly to speak up about their internal condition, seek therapy for things like anxiety, depression suicidal thoughts, dealing with death or loss. His goal is to empower their children to understand themselves and take control of their life emotionally before they find external things to cope with internal conditions.
He also asked the parents to continue the conversation at home.
“I cannot do this alone, I need your help to continue the conversation, to help your kids find the resources they need to be provided the assistance they deserve,‘ Hoffman wrote.
Hoffman is scheduled to talk first in Cadillac to students from Cadillac, Pine River, Manton, Mesick, and Cadillac Innovational High School. He will then travel to McBain to talk with those students as well as teens from Lake City, Marion, and Northern Michigan Christian.
Hoffman is a former BMX champion who shares the story of his journey from opioid addiction, homelessness, and prison to getting sober, coaching the Olympic BMX team and traveling the country to spread his message of recovery from the disease of addiction. That message is expected to reach more than 1,000 local students Wednesday.
His visit to the Cadillac area was made possible through grants from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee, Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Cadillac Missaukee Youth Advisory Committee and donations from Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and McBain Rural Agricultural School.
