McBAIN — The annual Focus on Life dinner sponsored by the Wexford-Missaukee Right to Life was held in person for the first time in two years at Northland Community Church and it drew a capacity crowd numbering around 300.
Those attending were energized by the opportunity to meet in person once again but, more significantly, the recent news about the possibility of the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer that created a federal right to receive an abortion.
The message given and received by those in attendance was clear, though. Even though this is a major hurdle that has been crossed in the fight for the lives of unborn children in this country, it doesn’t mean the fight for the unborn is over.
Pete Schaafsma of Cadillac, a former missionary and the master of ceremonies for the night, made mention of it in his opening remarks, noting that the Pro Life movement has apparently “won a significant battle” nationally but the battle for the lives of the unborn will continue in each individual state. That means in Michigan abortion would be illegal again according to the law that was enacted originally in 1846 and updated in 1931 but Schaafsma noted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already asked the justices of the Michigan Supreme Court to examine the state constitution and seek a way to codify the right to abortion in the state.
Don Hoitenga, the Wexford-Missaukee RTL president, asked for prayers for the safety of Justice Samuel Alito and the other four conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court who have come under heavy scrutiny since Alito’s draft was leaked, along with Chief Justice John Roberts. Hoitenga also noted there is a petition drive going on presently funded by Planned Parenthood, Michigan Voices and the ACLU under the banner of Reproductive Freedom for All that is attempting to gather the 425,000-plus valid signatures needed statewide to overturn Michigan’s 1931 law and allow for abortion on demand without limits in the state.
“We must defeat this petition,” Hoitenga said, pointing out that the petition drive is well-funded and has until July 11 to get it done.
“If this passes, it could wipe out any gains we’ve made in Michigan over the years and allow for abortions to be paid for with our dollars and at the cost of our babies’ lives,” Hoitenga said.
Randy Royston, the Michigan Right to Life Development Coordinator, said in his address that “both sides have been energized” by the recent news about Roe.
He said Michigan is one of about 25 states where abortion would be made illegal or have significant restrictions if Roe is overturned. But he also noted that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has already said she won’t enforce the abortion ban.
Royston added that Michigan Right to Life is not going into the future unprepared. The longtime Michigan RTL official said much work is being done by attorneys behind the scenes to counter the actions of the governor, the attorney general, and the those behind the petition drive.
“We’re going to fight this every step of the way,” he said.
Pastor Erik Burdan of the Northland church, a longtime RTL activist in his native California and later in Canada prior to coming to northern Michigan, was the night’s keynote speaker.
Burdan said it’s important to wage battles against abortion legislatively, in the media and at the ballot box but the only way to truly “win the war against abortion is to win people to Jesus.”
Burdan shared a little of his own story, growing up as an “un-churched” teen in California and not thinking much about things like abortion. When he surrendered his life to Jesus after a football teammate shared the gospel with him, everything changed instantly, though.
“Nobody had to tell me that abortion was wrong; I understood right away there is inherent worth in every life because life is created by Jesus,” he said.
Burdan said the issue of abortion is ultimately a spiritual battle between God, Who created life and determines the eternal worth and value of every life, and the Devil who wants to destroy God’s creation.
Burdan said it’s critical for Christians to continue to be active in the battle for the unborn because every battle that is won saves lives “and every one is worth it.” It’s also critical to show love to those who have been victimized by abortion and are hurting inside, and to support ministries like Life Resource of Cadillac, which is “an unsung hero” in standing with the moms who say no to abortion, helping them in numerous practical ways before their delivery and after the baby is born.
To win the war, however, requires people’s hearts to be changed and only Jesus can do that, he added.
“We need Jesus and Jesus alone to win this war,” Burdan said. “We need to be serious about sharing Jesus.”
