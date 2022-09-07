Michigan is full of rare animals and plants and is one of the things that makes living here so remarkable.
Recently, it was discovered an endangered species has been living in a Cadillac area lake undetected until recently.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said while swimming or wading, he noticed native mussels encrusted with invasive zebra mussels. During the past two years, Tonello said it has been getting worse during the past two years.
He also said for the first 10 years zebra mussels were present in Lake Mitchell, they appeared to be at lower levels. This changed during Summer 2021 and persisted during the current summer season, according to Tonello. He also started stripping the invasive species off the native mussels and returning the native mussels to the lake bed.
He started pondering if this would have any real impact on protecting the native mussels. He decided to ask Central Michigan University Department of Biology and Institute for Great Lakes Research associate research professor Dr. Daelyn Woolnough to see what she thought.
It also was during this time that Tonello said he saw two different mussel species at this particular location of Lake Mitchell. He sent pictures to Woolnough and she identified one as Fat Mucket and the other as Eastern Pondmussel.
While Fat Muckets are very common across Michigan, Tonello said the Eastern Pondmussel is a state endangered species not documented in Lake Mitchell or anywhere else in Wexford County.
“I was excited because that is cool to know we have them in Lake Mitchell and they have survived this long, even with some of the things we have done over the years,” he said. “I’m excited to know they are there, but I’m also nervous because of the zebra mussel infestation. There is potential for them to be removed from the ecosystem of the lake.”
He said it is unknown why the zebra mussels were at such low numbers during the first 10 years the invasive species was in the lake and now are thriving. He said typically zebra mussels, once in a lake, become abundant quickly, but that wasn’t the case in Lake Mitchell.
The same was not true for Lake Cadillac. Tonello said there is and always has been a pretty heavy infestation in that lake.
As for what the future holds, Tonello contacted the DNR’s invasive species unit and there is potential grant funding that will be utilized to manually strip zebra mussels off native mussels, including the pondmussel.
Lucas Nathan is the DNR Fisheries Division Invasive Species coordinator and he said they are currently in the early stages of planning how they are going to try to address the issue.
He confirmed they are looking at the possibility of manual stripping the zebra mussels off of native mussels.
“There has been some work done and published that suggests manual removal can increase survival. What does the long-term outlook from those efforts look like,” he said. “We talked about developing a project in places like Lake Mitchell so we can monitor to see if it improves the outlook for these threatened and endangered species.”
While there is a lot of uncertainty on what this will ultimately look like or if it will happen based on if there can be funding found, Nathan said a plan could be implemented as soon as next summer. Besides securing funding, Nathan said a set of candidate lakes would need to be developed so it can be determined which ones would provide the most benefit that also would maximize this type of conservation approach.
“Right now, we are in the planning and funding acquisition stage and then we could get work going as soon as next summer,” he said. “It is all tied to funding, but the goal would be to have it for multiple years. The idea would be to implement the monitoring strategy to evaluate if the management created the desired impact.”
Tonello said the DNR’s knowledge of native mussels on inland lakes is poor. While he could tell you every fish species in lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, the same can’t be said about mussels. He said part of the problem is no one has studied them as they have with fish. For that reason, Tonello said it isn’t known what species are in the lake.
It is a knowledge gap he hopes can be filled before it is too late.
“It would be a big deal to lose these mussels. They are supposed to be there,” he said. “One thing with science is there is a lot we don’t know. We don’t know all the benefits of certain species, especially ones like mussels, that are lightly studied. To lose something before we are able to study it would be really painful.”
Tonello said he assumes that the endangered mussel is or at one time was present in Lake Cadillac too, although he had not looked for it in that body of water. He said for the first 10 years that the invasive species has been in lakes Cadillac and Mitchell, the infestation in Lake Cadillac was much worse than in Lake Mitchell. For that reason, Tonello said zebra mussels may have eliminated Eastern Pondmussel from Lake Cadillac.
While Lake Mitchell would be targeted for this conservation management project, both Tonello and Nathan said the hope would be to also include Lake Cadillac. Again, funding would be needed to include that lake.
If the newly discovered mussel has piqued your interest in helping to protect it and other threatened or endangered species, the Michigan DNR is looking for the public to get involved in protecting these various species.
This includes species like the eastern box turtle, long-eared owl, American bumblebee and floating marsh marigold to name a few. The DNR is seeking the public’s input on proposed changes to the state’s endangered and threatened species list, which documents the wildlife species that are protected by law.
A periodic review of this list is required under Michigan’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. As in previous reviews, the DNR convened seven technical advisory committees to evaluate the list and recommend changes.
The committees consisted of university researchers, Michigan Natural Features Inventory biologists, DNR staff members and other species experts. Each committee offered recommendations on a particular species group, including mollusks, insects, fishes, amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals and plants.
A public hearing to introduce the proposed changes to Michigan’s endangered and threatened species list was Tuesday, but that was not the only way to comment.
Written comments on the proposed changes also may be submitted to DNR-EndangeredSpeciesList@Michigan.gov or by mail to: Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Division, ATTN: Endangered Species Specialist, P.O. Box 30444, Lansing, MI 48909.
To be considered during the last revision process, written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
Copies of the proposed changes to the list are available on the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules’ Administrative Rules Division’s webpage in the Pending Rules Activity section, the rule set number 2022-11 NR. In the Draft Rule Language document, bold text indicates proposed additions to the language of the endangered and threatened species rules, and strikethrough text indicates proposed deletions from the language of the rules.
Printed copies are also available by writing to Regulatory Affairs Officer, Legal and Legislative Affairs Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, P.O. Box 30028, Lansing, MI 48909, or RostM@Michigan.gov.
