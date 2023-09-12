Native plants of Northern Michigan provide a calming tapestry of pollinator plants, prairie grasses and conifers that provide habitats and supports for our wildlife and insects. By choosing to landscape with native plants, a landowner is simultaneously making their land more beautiful and providing for songbirds, insects, and a multitude of other native animals that rely on this vegetation to survive.
Conservation Districts are one reliable source for purchasing native plants to enhance the landscape of your property. These native plant sales occur at different locations and dates each spring and fall so it is wise to stay in touch with the conservation district in your county.
The Benzie Conservation District is currently holding their annual fall native seedling sale that began August 17 and will end on September 21, 2023. Their catalog highlights native trees, wildflowers and grasses available to help support the wildlife in that region. Orders can be placed online or by phone. Product pickup will be in early October. The Mason-Lake Conservation District will be accepting orders throughout September for American Beachgrass, ground cover plants and wildflower seed mixes. Order online and pick-up products in mid-late October.
The Missaukee Conservation District is hosting a Native Plant Sale on September 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their new office at 101 S. Main St., in Lake City. For purchasers that want some support with sustainable landscaping techniques that promote wildlife health, a workshop will be provided the same day at their office prior to the sale.
Pre-order opportunities that began in August have already closed and will be picked up in person. However, quart size native plants will be available for purchase for $8 a piece as a “browse and buy.” These native plant sales occur in the spring and fall of every year at most conservation districts throughout the state of Michigan.
By planning ahead and pre-ordering native plants in the future, these sales usually offer a variety of options from native wildflower kits to conifer plugs. For those desiring to plant pollinator gardens, there are specific kits designed to attract monarchs or butterflies in general. If a landowner would like to build a rain garden to help filter and clean the water that naturally irrigates their property, there is a native rain garden kit for that purpose. Shoreline and prairie grass kits are often available if your goal is to prevent soil erosion. Forest landowners can purchase conifer plugs such as hemlock, white cedar, tamarack, multiple different fir and spruce trees in order to repopulate sparse areas.
If you need assistance picking the right tree or shrub for your property, contact your local conservation district as far in advance as possible.
Vicki Sawicki of the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Network will be leading the “It’s All Connected” workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Missaukee Conservation District’s office. Her extensive knowledge of not only native plants but invasive species as well make these classes well worth the time of anyone who would like to grow in this area of understanding. Participants will be able to learn and ask questions regarding sustainable landscaping practices and their connection to pollinators and native wildlife.
Visit missaukeecd.org to register for this workshop or call 231-839-7193 if you have any questions. This class is free to the public. Registration is appreciated but not required.
• Missaukee Mixers with the District
Tuesday, September 19, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bowright Whiskey in Lake City.
Presented by the Missaukee Conservation District-Pre-registration is not required but appreciated and is available at macd.org/events
• Fall Native Seedling Sale
Ends Thursday, Sept. 21, 280 S. Benzie Blvd., in Beulah.
Product pick-up in early October
Presented by the Benzie Conservation District
For orders call 231-882-4391 or info@benziecd.org.
• Fall 2023 Beachgrass Sale
Ends Saturday, Sept. 30, 655 N. Scottville Road, in Scottville.
Product pick-up in mid-late October
Presented by the Mason-Lake Conservation District
Email mason-lake@macd.org or call 231-757-3707 ext. 5 for more information.
• Purple Loosestrife Strike Team
Friday, Sept. 22, 9 to 11 a.m., 101 N. Main St., in Lake City.
Presented by the Missaukee Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Network. Pre-register available at macd.org/events
Erin Horton is the Conservation Technician for Missaukee Conservation District. For more information and to schedule educational opportunities, contact Erin at 231-434-5328, erin.horton@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District office, 101 S. Main St., in Lake City.
