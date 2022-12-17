They come in all different shapes, styles and forms, yet for many people, they’re instantly recognizable and deeply symbolic.
With Christmas approaching, Christians throughout Northern Michigan have put out displays showing some variation of the nativity scene, which centers around the birth of Jesus Christ in a manger in Bethlehem.
Some of the displays are simple, depicting Joseph, Mary and the baby Jesus. Others are more complex, also depicting the manger, the North Star, barn animals, shepherds and the three wise men bearing gifts.
One of the most well-known and visible nativity scenes is set up in the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
According to Dictionary.com, the word “nativity” comes from the Middle French nativite, meaning “the feast of the birth of Jesus.” It ultimately derives from the Latin “nativitas,” meaning “birth.”
The story of Jesus’ birth is described in the Biblical gospels of Luke and Matthew.
