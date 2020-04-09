Latest News
- Whitmer will announce extension of 'stay home' order on Thursday
- Whitmer will extend 'Stay Home' order
- Play ball: CASA re-works fields, schedule amid pandemic
- Good Friday, Easter services going viral during pandemic
- Prosecutors dealing with an influx of calls, emails related to the executive orders
- How you can help
- Pending test results at Munson drop as testing capacity ramps up
- Cadillac man sentenced to jail on driving, weapons offenses after trial
- Wexford County at 4 cases as governor issues new order
- Whitmer to Cadillac News: order will be extended
- Wexford, Osceola counties report new COVID-19 cases over weekend
- Lake City pizza shop helps feed families during lockdown
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison after 2 convictions
- Osceola, Wexford have new COVID-19 cases
- Five injured in alcohol-involved crash over weekend in Wexford County
- COVID-19's impact on one business is personal
- Meijer asks shoppers to limit number of people they bring into store
- COVID-19 cases
