NDF board staying the course with allowing poultry, waterfowl

CADILLAC — At its recent meeting, the Northern District Fair decided to stay the course with the expectation that poultry and waterfowl will be allowed on the fairgrounds this August.
Wexford County MSU Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Katelyn King said the official response by the fair board after its recent meeting is to take no action. Since the fair board has two more meetings before August’s fair week, King said there is a chance for there to be live birds at the fair. As a result, King said the board is moving forward with the thought they will be able to have live birds at the fairgrounds as usual.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell decided to stop 2022 poultry and waterfowl exhibitions in Michigan until the state goes 30 days without a new detection of the highly pathogenic strain influenza in domestic poultry.
Avian flu or highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers, according to MDARD. As new cases of HPAI continue to be identified across the nation and in Michigan, bringing in poultry from different flocks to a central location creates a significant risk.
MDARD’s decision was effective immediately and included but was not limited to shows, exhibitions, swap meets, petting zoos at fairs and game bird/waterfowl fair displays. It, however, did not include or affect egg hatching exhibits, pigeon races or zoos.
During this hiatus, MDARD will continue to monitor the situation and work in conjunction with the Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions, MSU Extension, 4-H programs, and other partners to notify and advise exhibitors regarding when these activities can resume and how to conduct them safely.
King said at the time the fair board met there had been two weeks with no new cases, so if there were another two weeks with no new cases, things would return to normal. Regardless, King also said they have two fair board meetings before a final decision has to be made. Fair week is from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.
“We are very hopeful right now that the cases will be minimal and we can continue business as usual,” King said.
